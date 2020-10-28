Log in
Textron : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2020 | 11:08am EDT

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on January 1, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 524 M - -
Net income 2020 223 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 7 514 M 7 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,58 $
Last Close Price 32,95 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Paul Ernest Gagné Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON INC.-23.74%7 514
THE BOEING COMPANY-50.63%87 625
AIRBUS SE-50.95%59 317
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.63%7 066
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.60.66%6 422
AVICOPTER PLC12.16%4 704
