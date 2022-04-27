Log in
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 09:30:32 am EDT
66.35 USD   -0.27%
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/26Business jet buying frenzy calms with more second-hand planes for sale
RE
04/26TEXTRON : Bell Adds SNC to Team Invictus for Work on Advanced Mission Systems
PU
Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/27/2022 | 09:16am EDT
The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on July 1, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2022
