Textron Inc. is a diversified industrial group organized around 5 families of products and services: - aircraft (34.1% of net sales): business aircraft, turboprop planes, and single-engine piston aircraft; - military and commercial helicopters (28.4%; Bell). The group also offers logistical support services, technical support services, training, maintenance, and repair services; - industrial equipment (25.7%): fuel systems, hydraulic power tools, measuring equipment, fiber-optic connectors, golf carts, lawn maintenance equipment, etc.; - defense and aerospace systems (11.3%): precision weaponry, smart battlefield systems, airborne and underground surveillance systems, aircraft control components, unmanned aircraft systems, shielded vehicles, piston engines, etc.; - financing services (0.5%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (68.2%), Europe (11.5%), Asia and Australia (9.5%) and other (10.8%).

