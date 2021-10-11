Textron : Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets

Textron Aviation, an industry leader in bringing new products and product updates to market, today announced the next generation Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 business jets. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the updates to the entry-level light jet and the midsize business jet usher in the next generation of aircraft design and technology, increasing comfort and productivity for passengers and pilots.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005582/en/

"With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2 – from cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between.” - Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2 – from cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “Shaped by extensive customer feedback, the upgrades to these aircraft embody the latest in technology and design. These new models represent a significant commitment from Textron Aviation as we continue to bring best-in-class performance and features to our customers.”

The company is now taking orders for both new models with deliveries expected to begin by the end of first quarter 2022 for the Citation M2 Gen2 and second quarter 2022 for the Citation XLS Gen2. NBAA-BACE attendees will have the opportunity to preview the new Gen2 interior mockups during the event at Textron Aviation’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport.

Citation M2 Gen2

The latest updates to the Citation M2 platform strengthen the model’s focus on pilot and passenger comfort as well as productivity. A thoughtfully designed aircraft from front to back, the M2 Gen2 brings an enhanced cabin experience that includes premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, re-mastered illuminated cupholders and additional in-flight accessible storage.

Productivity has also been bolstered with the latest technology in the cabin such as wireless charging capabilities and USB-A ports at each cabin seat. In the cockpit, three inches of legroom has been added to the co-pilot position for enhanced comfort. Additionally, cabin entry threshold materials have been improved for durability and maintainability.

“Since the Citation M2 was first introduced in 2013, it has quickly become one of our most popular light jet models - in particular with owner/operator customers,” Tannahill added. “Building on its already outstanding performance capabilities and flexibility, the M2 Gen2 brings the latest cabin amenities and technological advances often found in larger jets to the entry-level light jet segment. Passengers will appreciate the USB-A ports at every cabin seat and the USB-C ports in the club area.”

For more information about the M2 Gen2, visit www.cessna.com/gen2jets.

Citation XLS Gen2

Walking up to the Citation XLS Gen2, customers and pilots will immediately notice the elevated ramp presence with the new lighted airstair door. A new entry curtain has been added for inclement weather protection on the ground and improved cabin acoustics in flight. Once onboard, customers will be immersed with natural lighting and elegant styling and materials. A new pedestal seat design enhances passenger comfort with individual controls, new styling and optional quilting, while the forward couch features an optional fold-down capability, which allows passengers to access baggage in flight.

In addition to these modern design elements, the XLS Gen2 also features a state-of-the-art intuitive wireless cabin management system that includes a touchscreen moving map monitor, wireless charging, USB charging ports at each cabin seat and optional Bongiovi Immersive speaker-less sound system.

“The 560XL series is the best-selling midsize business jet family of the 21st century, and the customer-influenced updates we’ve made will ensure the next generation retains that title,” Tannahill said. “Like its predecessors, the XLS Gen2 hits the sweet spot of offering the features, amenities and comfort of a midsize jet, but with lower operating costs.”

With more than 1,000 560XLs delivered throughout the past 25 years, fractional owners and charter operators consistently choose the Cessna Citation 560XL series for its unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favorable operating efficiencies. For more information about the XLS Gen2, visit www.cessna.com/gen2jets.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005582/en/