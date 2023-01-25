Textron : E-Z-GO Refines RXV Golf Car to Enhance On-Course Experience for Golfers

Augusta, GA - E-Z-GO®, a Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. business, has redesigned its RXV® golf car with several new features and refinements to enhance the on-course experience for golfers. The E-Z-GO RXV features a new, sleek design to the front end creating a modern and stylish golf car for any golf course. The new RXV also features a reimagined dashboard made for the modern golfer including easy-to-load tee and golf ball holders, and plenty of space for mobile devices, cups, range finders and personal items. This new design also includes optional upgrades such as a premium canopy and bag covers. The dash and floorboards are made with a shallow texture to allow an easy-to-clean experience for the golf course.

The new RXV also features many of the industry-leading technologies and features from the previous model. Automotive-style hanging foot pedals make for an easy, familiar driving experience, while the large bagwell was designed to accommodate the ever-growing size of today's golf bags. The vehicle also is available with optional premium bolstered seating for an even more comfortable ride. E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

The RXV also can be outfitted with integrated Pace Technology. At participating courses, Pace Technology provides golfers with features such as course maps, yardage information, weather conditions, and the ability to order food and refreshments directly from the golf car.

E-Z-GO RXV platforms continue to feature E-Z-GO's industry-leading electric and gas powertrains. The RXV ELiTE™ series of lithium-powered electric vehicles is powered by Samsung SDI lithium-battery technology, offering the industry's best energy efficiency and lowest operating costs per fleet vehicle, and requiring zero battery maintenance, all backed by a five-year battery warranty for golf-course fleet applications. Electric RXV models also feature exclusive IntelliBrake™ technology, which automatically applies the vehicle's parking brake when it stops for safety and convenience.

Gas-powered RXV models feature E-Z-GO's exclusive EX1 gas engine, which offers the industry's best fuel efficiency and is designed for ease of maintenance and lower operating costs.

Freedom RXV models are equipped with integrated LED lighting and other additional features to provide a comfortable, stylish ride on the course.

The new E-Z-GO RXV model will be available for golf courses in summer 2023 from E-Z-GO's factory-direct sales team and authorized distributors. For more information about the RXV and the complete line of E-Z-GO vehicles for golf course operations, visit ezgo.com/fleet.

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and reduction of emissions. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

