Textron : First Bell Authorized Maintenance Center Added in Denmark

Bell Appoints Air Service International as the first Danish Authorized Maintenance Center for the Bell 505

Fort Worth, TX (Sept. 15, 2020) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today it will be adding its first Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) in Denmark and the second AMC in Europe. Air Service International A/S is located in Billund, Denmark and the new facility will provide maintenance for the Bell 206A/B, 206L and 505.

'Bell will support Air Service International to provide the necessary resources to support customers and their aircraft maintenance needs,' said Duncan Van De Velde, Managing Director, Europe & Russia. 'Air Service International will provide local field maintenance to customers and Bell will continue to support customers with heavier maintenance needs or additional request from Bell's Prague Service Center.'

Air Service International was establish in 1979 by Poul Jensen. It is an EASA Part 145 approved center that offers repair, service and maintenance of helicopters.

'We are excited to be a part of Bell's AMC network,' said Charlotte Reichstein, Air Service International. 'Air Service International looks forward to providing quality aircraft support and service to its customers.'

This addition to our AMC network reinforces our commitment to enhance the local support our customers need to continue their operations. Bell supports customers within the AMC network in more than 50 countries in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

