Textron : First Bell Authorized Maintenance Center Added in Denmark

09/15/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Bell Appoints Air Service International as the first Danish Authorized Maintenance Center for the Bell 505

Fort Worth, TX (Sept. 15, 2020) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today it will be adding its first Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) in Denmark and the second AMC in Europe. Air Service International A/S is located in Billund, Denmark and the new facility will provide maintenance for the Bell 206A/B, 206L and 505.

'Bell will support Air Service International to provide the necessary resources to support customers and their aircraft maintenance needs,' said Duncan Van De Velde, Managing Director, Europe & Russia. 'Air Service International will provide local field maintenance to customers and Bell will continue to support customers with heavier maintenance needs or additional request from Bell's Prague Service Center.'
Air Service International was establish in 1979 by Poul Jensen. It is an EASA Part 145 approved center that offers repair, service and maintenance of helicopters.

'We are excited to be a part of Bell's AMC network,' said Charlotte Reichstein, Air Service International. 'Air Service International looks forward to providing quality aircraft support and service to its customers.'

This addition to our AMC network reinforces our commitment to enhance the local support our customers need to continue their operations. Bell supports customers within the AMC network in more than 50 countries in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Bell website.

Press Contact:

Grace Dieb
+1 817‐280‐5384
mediarelations@bellflight.com

###

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com. Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 19:04:01 UTC
