Textron : Fleet Of Up To 10 Cessna Grand Caravan Ex Aircraft Expands Regional Connectivity In Brazil

WICHITA, Kan. (Sept. 28, 2021) - Textron Aviation today announced the first deliveries in a fleet order of Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft to Brazilian aviation company, Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Airlines based at the airport of Jundiai in São Paulo. The company recently placed an initial five-aircraft order with options for an additional five Grand Caravan EXs. Azul Conecta, will utilize the fleet of Grand Caravan EX aircraft to transport travelers from smaller cities and remote locations throughout the country.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"The Caravan platform provides a valuable form of transportation throughout Brazil, especially for people in rural areas," said Marcelo Moreira, vice president of Sales for Latin America, Textron Aviation. "It's a proven and versatile platform in Latin America, flying passengers, cargo or both. With its combination of performance and rugged reliability, the Grand Caravan EX is capable of reaching remote areas that other aircraft cannot; connecting many people throughout the region and supporting the development and economic growth of the country."

Following today's two deliveries, Azul Conecta is expected to take delivery of another Grand Caravan EX in 2021 and two more in early 2022. With the addition of these two aircraft, Azul Conecta now operates 18 Caravan turboprops in its fleet, and is the largest operator of Grand Caravan aircraft in Brazil.

"Azul Airline's business plan is to develop a regional and sub-regional aviation company in Brazil, and our operations with Azul Conecta represent this well since last year," said Flavio Costa, CEO, Azul Conecta. "From August 2020 until now, we have already transported more than 40,000 customers, opened 12 new destinations, and completed more than 15,000 flight hours. However, we are growing, and the announced purchase of new planes coming from the factory is a demonstration that we are expanding our operations in the country. Azul Conecta is already a great success in the interior cities and, connecting with Azul Airlines, we will reach the milestone of 200 cities served in Brazil in the coming years."

About the Cessna Grand Caravan EX

The Cessna Caravan platform has seen more than 2,900 aircraft delivered that are certified in 100 countries with nearly 24 million flight hours amassed worldwide since the aircraft was introduced. Nearly 450 Caravan and Grand Caravan EX aircraft are operating in Latin America, including more than 150 in Brazil.

Caravans fulfill roles for multiple missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The Grand Caravan EX offers an impressive output of 867 horsepower and a rate of climb of 1,275 feet per minute. It was engineered for challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways, while providing single-engine economy and simplicity.

Cessna Grand Caravan EX delivery to Azul Conecta

Caption: (Left to right) Carlos Guedes, chief pilot, Azul Conecta, and Marcos Nogueira, regional sales director, Textron Aviation

