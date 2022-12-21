Advanced search
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-21 pm EST
71.09 USD   +2.23%
05:23pTextron : New airline in Mexico selects Cessna SkyCouriers and Cessna Grand Caravan EXs to service region
PU
12/20Bell Delivers SUBARU BELL 412EPX to Guatemala Air Force
AQ
12/20Textron inc. - beechcraft king air 360 turboprops get even 'cooler' with new standard electric air conditioning feature
AQ
Textron : New airline in Mexico selects Cessna SkyCouriers and Cessna Grand Caravan EXs to service region

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
WICHITA, Kan. (December 21, 2022) - Textron Aviation today announced that Aerus, a new regional airline in Mexico, is launching its fleet with the purchase of two 19 passenger configured Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine turboprops and four Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprops. The airline recently took delivery of the first three Grand Caravan EX aircraft.

The Cessna SkyCourier and Cessna Grand CaravanEX are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"A fleet of Cessna SkyCouriers and Cessna Grand Caravans will enable Aerus to be successful in growing service range and frequency of flights," said Marcelo Moreira, vice president of Sales, Latin America region, Textron Aviation. "Both aircraft offer superior performance and low operating costs in combination with flexibility in cabin and payload."

The Cessna SkyCourier and Grand Caravan EX aircraft are versatile and reliable business tools that enable customers like Aerus to fulfill their missions. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Aerus will cover unserved national and international routes in order to meet the needs of its customers.

"When we looked at options within the market to operate the routes we had in mind, it was a no-brainer decision to choose the Grand Caravan EX and the SkyCourier from Textron Aviation, which will be the cornerstone of the Aerus project," said Javier Herrera, CEO, Aerus. "We are very proud to be one of the first operators of the new SkyCourier, which we are sure will be a great success for Textron Aviation and Aerus. We appreciate Textron Aviation's support as we set launch operations."

Aerus is part of Grupo Herrera, which has 80 years of experience in the automotive, financial, and real estate industries, and has had an air taxi permit since 1990. The company plans to begin its airline operations in the first quarter of 2023.

About the Cessna SkyCourier
Built for high utilization operations, the Cessna SkyCourier is a twin-engine, high-wing, large-utility turboprop offered in both cargo and passenger variants. The efficient 19 passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for great natural light and views. Both configurations offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

About the Cessna Grand Caravan EX
The Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft is known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators and cargo carriers worldwide. The Grand Caravan EX turboprop was engineered for challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways while delivering single-engine economy and simplicity. With a reputation as a revenue generator, it carries up to 14 occupants with an increased speed and climb capability and offers low direct operating costs.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron

that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

About Aerus
Aerus is a newly formed commercial airline based in Monterrey, Mexico that forms part of Herrera Group, which was founded in 1941 and specializes in the automotive, financial and hospitality industries. Aerus which will begin operations in the first quarter of 2023 in the northeast of Mexico, covering unserved national and international routes.

Media Contact
Keturah Austin
+1.316.517.0437
kaustin@txtav.com

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
