Textron Aviation
Aircraft Delivery Summary
2024
2023
AIRCRAFT DELIVERY (Units)
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Jets
M2 Gen2
4
5
5
6
5
9
25
Citation CJ3+
6
8
7
8
7
8
30
Citation CJ4 Gen2
6
8
6
9
8
8
31
Citation XLS+ Gen2
2
5
5
3
3
6
17
Citation Latitude
13
8
7
11
10
13
41
Citation Longitude
5
8
5
7
6
6
24
Total Jets Delivered
36
42
35
44
39
50
168
Caravans
12
22
19
21
14
25
79
SkyCourier
1
1
3
6
5
4
18
King Air 260
1
10
7
6
9
9
31
King Air 360
6
11
5
4
10
6
25
Total King Air
7
21
12
10
19
15
56
T-6
1
-
5
4
4
-
13
Piston Engine
52
58
46
77
71
103
297
Bell
Aircraft Delivery Summary
2024
2023
AIRCRAFT DELIVERY (Units)
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
H-1
2
2
-
3
3
2
8
V-22
-
11
2
4
2
-
8
U.S. Government
2
13
2
7
5
2
16
Huey II
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Military
2
13
2
7
5
2
16
Commercial
Lights
17
31
21
32
21
86
160
505
12
19
13
19
5
40
77
407
4
9
4
10
11
28
53
429
1
3
4
3
5
18
30
Intermediates/Mediums
1
1
1
3
2
5
11
412
1
1
1
3
2
5
11
Total Commercial
18
32
22
35
23
91
171
