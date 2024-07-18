Textron Aviation

Aircraft Delivery Summary

2024

2023

AIRCRAFT DELIVERY (Units)

1Q

2Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

Jets

M2 Gen2

4

5

5

6

5

9

25

Citation CJ3+

6

8

7

8

7

8

30

Citation CJ4 Gen2

6

8

6

9

8

8

31

Citation XLS+ Gen2

2

5

5

3

3

6

17

Citation Latitude

13

8

7

11

10

13

41

Citation Longitude

5

8

5

7

6

6

24

Total Jets Delivered

36

42

35

44

39

50

168

Caravans

12

22

19

21

14

25

79

SkyCourier

1

1

3

6

5

4

18

King Air 260

1

10

7

6

9

9

31

King Air 360

6

11

5

4

10

6

25

Total King Air

7

21

12

10

19

15

56

T-6

1

-

5

4

4

-

13

Piston Engine

52

58

46

77

71

103

297

Bell

Aircraft Delivery Summary

2024

2023

AIRCRAFT DELIVERY (Units)

1Q

2Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

H-1

2

2

-

3

3

2

8

V-22

-

11

2

4

2

-

8

U.S. Government

2

13

2

7

5

2

16

Huey II

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Military

2

13

2

7

5

2

16

Commercial

Lights

17

31

21

32

21

86

160

505

12

19

13

19

5

40

77

407

4

9

4

10

11

28

53

429

1

3

4

3

5

18

30

Intermediates/Mediums

1

1

1

3

2

5

11

412

1

1

1

3

2

5

11

Total Commercial

18

32

22

35

23

91

171

