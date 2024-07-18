Corporate Communications Department NEWS Release Textron Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results EPS of $1.35; adjusted EPS of $1.54, up from $1.46 in prior year

Net cash from operating activities of $383 million in the second quarter of 2024

$358 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases in the second quarter Providence, Rhode Island - July 18, 2024 - Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported second quarter 2024 income from continuing operations of $1.35 per share, as compared to $1.30 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was $1.54 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.46 per share in the second quarter of 2023. "In the quarter, our team delivered higher revenue, earnings per share, and cash flow," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation and Bell, we continued to execute on key programs, including the Citation Ascend and FLRAA." Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the second quarter was $383 million, compared to $314 million last year. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, totaled $320 million for the second quarter, compared to $242 million last year. In the quarter, Textron returned $358 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Year to date, Textron has returned $675 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Second Quarter Segment Results Textron Aviation Textron Aviation's revenues were $1.5 billion, up $113 million from last year's second quarter, reflecting higher pricing of $57 million and higher volume and mix of $56 million. Textron Aviation delivered 42 jets in the quarter, down from 44 in the second quarter of 2023, and 44 commercial turboprops, up from 37 in last year's second quarter. Segment profit was $195 million in the second quarter, up $24 million from a year ago, reflecting higher volume and mix of $35 million, and a favorable impact from pricing, net of inflation, of $22 million, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from performance of $33 million. Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the second quarter was $7.5 billion.

Bell Bell revenues were $794 million, up $93 million from the second quarter of 2023, largely reflecting higher military volume of $104 million, primarily related to the FLRAA program, partially offset by lower volume on the V-22 program. Bell delivered 32 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 35 in last year's second quarter. Segment profit of $82 million was up $17 million from last year's second quarter, largely due to a favorable impact from performance of $39 million, which included lower research and development costs, partially offset by mix. Bell backlog at the end of the second quarter was $4.2 billion. Textron Systems Revenues at Textron Systems were $323 million, up $17 million from last year's second quarter, primarily due to higher volume of $14 million. Segment profit of $35 million was down $2 million, compared with the second quarter of 2023. Textron Systems' backlog at the end of the second quarter was $1.7 billion. Industrial Industrial revenues were $914 million, down $112 million from last year's second quarter, mainly due to lower volume and mix of $119 million. Segment profit of $42 million was down $37 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower volume and mix. Textron eAviation Textron eAviation segment revenues were $9 million and segment loss was $18 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a segment loss of $12 million in the second quarter of 2023. Finance Finance segment revenues were $12 million, and profit was $7 million.

Conference Call Information Textron will host its conference call today, July 18, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its results and outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6975 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 8602005. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, July 18, 2024 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 4306608. A package containing key data that will be covered on today's call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.textron.com. About Textron Inc. Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

for our products; our ability to control costs and successfully implement various cost-reduction activities; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; pension plan assumptions and future contributions; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; cybersecurity threats, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or, operational disruption; difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses; the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue and profit projections; the impact of changes in tax legislation; the risk of disruptions to our business and the business of our suppliers, customers and other business partners due to unexpected events, such as pandemics, natural disasters, acts of war, strikes, terrorism, social unrest or other societal or political conditions; and the ability of our businesses to hire and retain the highly skilled personnel necessary for our businesses to succeed. Investor Contacts: David Rosenberg - 401-457-2288 Kyle Williams - 401-457-2288 Media Contact: Mike Maynard - 401-457-2362

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation Bell Textron Systems Industrial Textron eAviation FINANCE Total revenues SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation Bell Textron Systems Industrial Textron eAviation FINANCE Segment profit (a) Corporate expenses and other, net Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group LIFO inventory provision Intangible asset amortization Special charges (b) Non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net Income from continuing operations before income taxes Income tax expense Income from continuing operations Discontinued operations, net of income taxes Net income Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations Diluted average shares outstanding Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ 1,475 $ 1,362 $ 2,663 $ 2,511 794 701 1,521 1,322 323 306 629 612 914 1,026 1,806 1,958 9 11 16 15 3,515 3,406 6,635 6,418 12 18 27 30 $ 3,527 $ 3,424 $ 6,662 $ 6,448 $ 195 $ 171 $ 338 $ 296 82 65 162 125 35 37 73 71 42 79 71 120 (18) (12) (36) (21) 336 340 608 591 7 12 25 20 343 352 633 611 (17) (21) (79) (60) (20) (16) (35) (33) (27) (35) (47) (60) (9) (10) (17) (20) (13) - (27) - 66 59 132 118 323 329 560 556 (63) (66) (99) (102) $ 260 $ 263 $ 461 $ 454 (1) - (1) - $ 259 $ 263 $ 460 $ 454 $ 1.35 $ 1.30 $ 2.38 $ 2.22 191,855,000 202,509,000 193,358,000 204,760,000 Income from continuing operations and Diluted earnings per share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation: Income from continuing operations - GAAP Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax Intangible asset amortization, net of tax Special charges, net of tax Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations - GAAP Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax Intangible asset amortization, net of tax Special charges, net of tax Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ 260 $ 263 $ 461 $ 454 20 26 35 45 7 7 13 15 9 - 20 - $ 296 $ 296 $ 529 $ 514 $ 1.35 $ 1.30 $ 2.38 $ 2.22 0.10 0.13 0.18 0.22 0.04 0.03 0.07 0.07 0.05 - 0.11 - $ 1.54 $ 1.46 $ 2.74 $ 2.51 Segment profit, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release. In the second quarter and first half of 2024, we recorded special charges of $13 million and $27 million, respectively, in connection with the restructuring plan announced at the end of 2023. These charges were largely related to headcount reductions in the Industrial, Textron Systems and Bell segments.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and equivalents Accounts receivable, net Inventories Other current assets Net property, plant and equipment Goodwill Other assets Finance group assets Total Assets Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable Other current liabilities Other liabilities Long-term debt Finance group liabilities Total Liabilities Total Shareholders' Equity Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity June 29, December 30, 2024 2023 $ 1,345 $ 2,121 847 868 4,381 3,914 749 857 2,500 2,477 2,295 2,295 3,639 3,663 671 661 $ 16,427 $ 16,856 $ 357 $ 357 1,120 1,023 2,979 2,998 1,828 1,904 2,884 3,169 407 418 9,575 9,869 6,852 6,987 $ 16,427 $ 16,856

TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations Depreciation and amortization Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable Pension, net Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net Inventories Accounts payable Other, net Net cash from operating activities Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures Net cash used in business acquisitions Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Net cash from investing activities Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt Purchases of Textron common stock Dividends paid Other financing activities, net Net cash from financing activities Total cash flows from continuing operations Total cash flows from discontinued operations Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents Net change in cash and equivalents Cash and equivalents at beginning of period Cash and equivalents at end of period Manufacturing cash flow GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net cash from operating activities - GAAP Less: Capital expenditures Add: Total pension contributions Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP (a) Three Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 254 $ 253 90 101 (41) (77) (56) (51) 44 (28) (117) (173) (14) (54) 223 343 383 314 (74) (83) (13) - 23 18 - - (64) (65) (7) (1) (358) (273) (4) (4) 10 4 (359) (274) (40) (25) (1) (1) (2) 2 (43) (24) 1,388 1,719 $ 1,345 $ 1,695 Three Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 383 $ 314 (74) (83) 11 11 - - $ 320 $ 242 Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 441 $ 438 178 193 (22) (61) (102) 10 (97) (553) 107 207 442 467 (145) - 2638 3- (107) (3) (650) (8)

48 26 (635) (275) (1) 8 (268) 2,121 1,963 1,345 $ 1,695 Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 353 $ 467 (145) 2324 -

$ 239 $ 346 (a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations Depreciation and amortization Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable Pension, net Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net Inventories Accounts payable Captive finance receivables, net Other, net Net cash from operating activities Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures Net cash used in business acquisitions Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Finance receivables repaid Finance receivables originated Other investing activities, net Net cash from investing activities Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt Purchases of Textron common stock Dividends paid Other financing activities, net Net cash from financing activities Total cash flows from continuing operations Total cash flows from discontinued operations Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents Net change in cash and equivalents Cash and equivalents at beginning of period Cash and equivalents at end of period Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ 260 $ 263 $ 461 $ 454 90 101 178 193 (47) (81) (24) (63) (56) (51) (112) (102) 44 (28) 10 (97) (117) (173) (467) (553) (14) (54) 107 207 (15) (21) 7 (15) 223 341 201 436 368 297 361 460 (74) (83) (140) (145) (13) - (13) - 23 18 26 38 - - 3 - 23 7 31 19 (7) - (18) - - 1 - 2 (48) (57) (111) (86) (9) (17) (374) (34) (358) (273) (675) (650) (4) (4) (8) (8) (1) 4 48 26 (372) (290) (1,009) (666) (52) (50) (759) (292) (1) (1) (1) (1) (2) 2 (10) 8 (55) (49) (770) (285) 1,466 1,799 2,181 2,035 $ 1,411 $ 1,750 $ 1,411 $ 1,750

TEXTRON INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and have provided a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for each measure: Segment Profit Segment profit is an important measure used by our chief operating decision maker for evaluating performance and for decision- making purposes. Segment profit for the manufacturing segments excludes the non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net; LIFO inventory provision; intangible asset amortization; interest expense, net for Manufacturing group; certain corporate expenses; gains/losses on major business dispositions; and special charges. The measurement for the Finance segment includes interest income and expense along with intercompany interest income and expense. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude LIFO inventory provision, net of tax; intangible asset amortization, net of tax; special charges, net of tax; and gains/losses on major business dispositions, net of tax. LIFO inventory provision is excluded to improve comparability with other companies in our industry who have not elected to use the LIFO inventory costing method. Intangible asset amortization is excluded to improve comparability as the impact of such amortization can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions and exclusion of this expense is consistent with the presentation of non-GAAP measures provided by other companies within our industry. Management believes that it is important for investors to understand that these intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We consider items recorded in special charges, such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations. Income from continuing operations - GAAP Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax Intangible asset amortization, net of tax Special charges, net of tax Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations - GAAP Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax Intangible asset amortization, net of tax Special charges, net of tax Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP Three Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 260 $ 263 20 26 7 7 9 - $ 296 $ 296 $ 1.35 $ 1.30 0.10 0.13 0.04 0.03 0.05- $ 1.54 $ 1.46 Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 $ 461 $ 454 35 45 13 15 20 - $ 529 $ 514 $ 2.38 $ 2.22 0.18 0.22 0.07 0.07 0.11 - $ 2.74 $ 2.51 2024 Outlook Diluted EPS Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1,040 $ 1,078 $ 5.44 $ 5.66 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 85 0.44 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 27 0.14 Special charges, net of tax 33 - 30 0.18 - 0.16 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 1,185 - $ 1,220 $ 6.20 - $ 6.40