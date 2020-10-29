Textron : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 10/29/2020 | 06:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Strong operating margins at Bell and Systems

Recovery continues at Industrial and Aviation end-markets

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions of $344 million, up 90% from prior year Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $0.50 per share, compared to $0.95 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.53 per share for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income excludes $7 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.03 per share, after-tax) related to the restructuring plan announced in the second quarter. “Operationally, we saw continued strength in our execution at our defense businesses with solid margin performance at Bell and Systems,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. “On the commercial side, we saw a continuation of the recovery at Industrial with strong operating results and margin improvement. At Aviation, we were encouraged by the flow of aircraft orders in the quarter as our sales teams re-engaged customers in the field.” Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the third quarter totaled $368 million, compared to $238 million in last year’s third quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $344 million, compared to $181 million last year. Donnelly continued, “The execution of our teams in a very challenging operating environment yielded another strong quarter of cash flow.” Third Quarter Segment Results Textron Aviation Revenues at Textron Aviation of $795 million were down $406 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower Citation jet volume of $234 million and lower commercial turboprop volume of $83 million, reflecting a decline in demand related to the pandemic, and lower aftermarket volume of $95 million, reflecting lower aircraft utilization. Textron Aviation delivered 25 jets, down from 45 last year, and 21 commercial turboprops, down from 39 last year. Segment loss was $29 million in the third quarter, down from $104 million of profit last year, primarily due to the lower volume and mix. Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.8 billion. Bell Bell revenues were $793 million, up $10 million from last year on higher military revenues, partially offset by lower commercial revenues, primarily due to the mix of aircraft sold. Bell delivered 41 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 42 last year. Segment profit of $119 million was up $9 million, primarily due to a favorable impact from performance. Bell backlog at the end of the third quarter was $5.7 billion. Textron Systems Revenues at Textron Systems were $302 million, down $9 million from last year, primarily due to lower volume of $20 million at the TRU Simulation + Training business. Segment profit of $40 million was up $9 million from last year due to a favorable impact from performance, partially offset by lower volume and mix. Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.9 billion. Industrial Industrial revenues of $832 million were down $118 million from last year, primarily due to lower volume and mix in the Specialized Vehicles product line, principally reflecting the timing of snowmobile deliveries and reduced demand in the ground support equipment business, which has been impacted by the reduction in global air travel. Segment profit was $58 million, up $11 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to a favorable impact from performance of $24 million, principally reflecting cost reduction activities, partially offset by lower volume and mix. Finance Finance segment revenues were $13 million, and profit was $1 million. Conference Call Information Textron will host its conference call today, October 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its results and outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 4302627. A package containing key data that will be covered on today’s call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.textron.com. About Textron Inc. Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com. Forward-looking Information Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by us from time to time are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters, or project revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely” or “may” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: Interruptions in the U.S. Government’s ability to fund its activities and/or pay its obligations; changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government’s ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government’s convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; volatility in interest rates or foreign exchange rates; risks related to our international business, including establishing and maintaining facilities in locations around the world and relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business, including in emerging market countries; our Finance segment’s ability to maintain portfolio credit quality or to realize full value of receivables; performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors; legislative or regulatory actions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our operations or demand for our products; our ability to control costs and successfully implement various cost-reduction activities; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; pension plan assumptions and future contributions; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; cybersecurity threats, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or, operational disruption; difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses; the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue and profit projections; the impact of changes in tax legislation; and risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations. TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 795 $ 1,201 $ 2,414 $ 3,458 Bell 793 783 2,438 2,293 Textron Systems 302 311 956 926 Industrial 832 950 2,134 2,871 2,722 3,245 7,942 9,548 FINANCE 13 14 42 47 Total Revenues $ 2,735 $ 3,259 $ 7,984 $ 9,595 SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ (29 ) $ 104 $ (92 ) $ 315 Bell 119 110 352 317 Textron Systems 40 31 103 108 Industrial 58 47 56 173 188 292 419 913 FINANCE 1 5 8 17 Segment Profit 189 297 427 930 Corporate expenses and other, net (28 ) (17 ) (72 ) (88 ) Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group (38 ) (39 ) (109 ) (110 ) Special charges (a) (7 ) — (124 ) — Inventory charge (b) — — (55 ) — Income before income taxes 116 241 67 732 Income tax expense (1 ) (21 ) 6 (116 ) Net Income $ 115 $ 220 $ 73 $ 616 Earnings Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.95 $ 0.32 $ 2.64 Diluted average shares outstanding 229,279,000 231,097,000 228,837,000 233,689,000 Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended

October 3, 2020 Nine Months Ended

October 3, 2020 Diluted EPS Diluted EPS Net Income - GAAP $ 115 $ 0.50 $ 73 $ 0.32 Add: Special charges, net of taxes 6 0.03 103 0.45 Inventory charge, net of taxes — — 55 0.24 Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP (c) $ 121 $ 0.53 $ 231 $ 1.01 (a) In June 2020, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses through headcount reductions, facility consolidations and other actions in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring plan primarily impacts the TRU Simulation + Training (TRU) business within the Textron Systems segment, the Textron Aviation segment and the Textron Specialized Vehicles business within the Industrial segment. In connection with this plan, special charges for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2020, includes severance and related costs of $5 million and $56 million, respectively, asset impairment charges of $2 million and $17 million, respectively, and contract termination and other facility closing costs of $0 million and $12 million, respectively. Special charges for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 also includes the impairment of indefinite-lived trade name intangible assets totaling $32 million in the Textron Aviation segment and $7 million in the Industrial segment resulting from changes in valuation assumptions related to the economic and business disruptions caused by the pandemic. (b) In connection with the restructuring plan described above, we ceased manufacturing at TRU's facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of our commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, we recorded a $55 million charge in the second quarter of 2020 to write-down the related inventory to its net realizable value. (c) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release. Textron Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) October 3,

2020 January 4,

2020 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 2,518 $ 1,181 Accounts receivable, net 872 921 Inventories 4,252 4,069 Other current assets 825 894 Net property, plant and equipment 2,438 2,527 Goodwill 2,159 2,150 Other assets 1,863 2,312 Finance group assets 934 964 Total Assets $ 15,861 $ 15,018 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 859 $ 561 Accounts payable 1,121 1,378 Other current liabilities 2,011 1,907 Other liabilities 2,159 2,288 Long-term debt 3,199 2,563 Finance group liabilities 771 803 Total Liabilities 10,120 9,500 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,741 5,518 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,861 $ 15,018 TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 114 $ 216 $ 67 $ 603 Depreciation and amortization 93 98 279 297 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 11 (32 ) (29 ) 11 Pension, net (3 ) (15 ) (11 ) (44 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (98 ) (43 ) 59 (7 ) Inventories (14 ) (147 ) (258 ) (679 ) Accounts payable 133 2 (267 ) 134 Dividends received from Finance group — — — 50 Other, net 132 159 380 (160 ) Net cash from operating activities 368 238 220 205 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (55 ) (81 ) (151 ) (216 ) Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 20 2 25 6 Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 4 — 21 4 Other investing activities, net — — (11 ) — Net cash from investing activities (31 ) (79 ) (116 ) (206 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term debt (501 ) 118 (2 ) 118 Net proceeds from long-term debt 495 — 1,137 297 Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies — — 362 — Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (1 ) — (195 ) (1 ) Purchases of Textron common stock — (109 ) (54 ) (470 ) Dividends paid (5 ) — (14 ) (9 ) Other financing activities, net 10 (1 ) 2 18 Net cash from financing activities (2 ) 8 1,236 (47 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations 335 167 1,340 (48 ) Total cash flows from discontinued operations (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 8 (10 ) (2 ) (6 ) Net Change in Cash and Equivalents 342 156 1,337 (56 ) Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,176 775 1,181 987 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,518 $ 931 $ 2,518 $ 931 Manufacturing Cash Flow GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 368 $ 238 $ 220 $ 205 Less: Capital expenditures (55 ) (81 ) (151 ) (216 ) Dividends received from TFC — — — (50 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 11 11 35 36 Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 20 2 25 6 Taxes paid on gain on business disposition — 11 — 11 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP (a) $ 344 $ 181 $ 129 $ (8 ) (a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release. TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 115 $ 220 $ 73 $ 616 Depreciation and amortization 95 100 283 302 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 3 (31 ) (35 ) 15 Pension, net (3 ) (15 ) (11 ) (44 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (98 ) (43 ) 59 (7 ) Inventories (14 ) (147 ) (258 ) (652 ) Accounts payable 133 2 (267 ) 134 Captive finance receivables, net (11 ) 41 (25 ) 22 Other, net 132 158 381 (161 ) Net cash from operating activities 352 285 200 225 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (55 ) (81 ) (151 ) (216 ) Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 20 2 25 6 Finance receivables repaid 1 — 21 20 Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 4 — 21 4 Other investing activities, net 2 — (8 ) 3 Net cash from investing activities (28 ) (79 ) (92 ) (183 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term debt (501 ) 118 (2 ) 118 Net proceeds from long-term debt 495 — 1,137 297 Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies — — 362 — Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (6 ) (7 ) (235 ) (42 ) Purchases of Textron common stock — (109 ) (54 ) (470 ) Dividends paid (5 ) — (14 ) (9 ) Other financing activities, net 10 (1 ) 14 18 Net cash from financing activities (7 ) 1 1,208 (88 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations 317 207 1,316 (46 ) Total cash flows from discontinued operations (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 8 (10 ) (2 ) (6 ) Net Change in Cash and Equivalents 324 196 1,313 (54 ) Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,346 857 1,357 1,107 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,670 $ 1,053 $ 2,670 $ 1,053 TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in the entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definition for the non-GAAP financial measure included in this release: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share both exclude Special charges, net of taxes and an Inventory charge, net of taxes, related to the restructuring plan initiated in the second quarter of 2020. We consider items recorded in Special charges such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations. The inventory charge is also excluded as it relates to the write-down of inventory in connection with an action taken under the restructuring plan at our TRU Simulation + Training (TRU) business. Due to the substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators resulting from the impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business, we ceased manufacturing at TRU’s facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of its commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and current market conditions, the related inventory was written-down to its net realizable value. Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following: Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from an insurance recovery and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;

Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;

Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period;

Excludes taxes paid related to the gain realized in 2018 on the Tools and Test business disposition. We have made this adjustment to the non-GAAP measure because we believe this use of cash is not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations. While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended

October 3, 2020 Nine Months Ended

October 3, 2020 Diluted EPS Diluted EPS Net Income - GAAP $ 115 $ 0.50 $ 73 $ 0.32 Add: Special charges, net of taxes 6 0.03 103 0.45 Inventory charge, net of taxes — — 55 0.24 Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 121 $ 0.53 $ 231 $ 1.01 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 368 $ 238 $ 220 $ 205 Less: Capital expenditures (55 ) (81 ) (151 ) (216 ) Dividends received from TFC — — — (50 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 11 11 35 36 Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 20 2 25 6 Taxes paid on gain on business disposition — 11 — 11 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP $ 344 $ 181 $ 129 $ (8 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005250/en/ © Business Wire 2020

0 All news about TEXTRON INC. 06:53a TEXTRON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:35a TEXTRON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 06:33a TEXTRON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results BU 10/28 TEXTRON : Declares Quarterly Dividend BU 10/22 TEXTRON : Aviation to expand service offerings to include repair of Citation CJ .. PU 10/22 TEXTRON : Aviation to expand service offerings to include repair of Citation CJ .. PU 10/22 TEXTRON : Bell Delivers Three Bell 407 GXis to Polish National Police PU 10/19 TEXTRON : United States Marines Retire Bell AH-1W After 34 Years of Service PU 10/19 TEXTRON : United States Marines Retire Bell AH-1W After 34 Years of Service PU 10/18 TEXTRON : And shield ai to collaborate on military multi-domain autonomy technol.. PU