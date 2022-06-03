Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Textron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 09:27:47 am EDT
65.83 USD   -1.36%
09:12aTEXTRON : Selected for Continued U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Operations
PU
05/27TEXTRON : Aviation is First Aircraft OEM to Achieve NATA Sustainability Recognition, with All 20 Service Centers Certified
PU
05/25Textron Aviation announces first European customer for Cessna Citation M2 Gen2
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Textron : Selected for Continued U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Operations

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aerosonde® UAS Supports Multi-Payload Missions with Minimal Shipboard Footprint and Logistics

HUNT VALLEY, MD/June 2, 2022 - Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued up to $18.3 million including all options by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide continued UAS operations support for the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, designated ESB-4. The one-year base contract includes two 12-month options and two six-month options, for a total potential performance period of four years. The company was originally selected to support the ESB-4 in 2018.

Under this contract, Textron Systems will continue to deploy its Aerosonde UAS to provide maritime operations aboard the ESB-4. The company's personnel work alongside sailors to provide on-demand Aerosonde UAS operations to support a variety of maritime missions. Textron Systems' Aerosonde UAS provides multi-payload performance in a single sortie, while requiring a minimal shipboard footprint and onboard logistics. Serving multiple U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers with contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) UAS services alongside military users, the Aerosonde system has amassed more than 550,000 flight hours with superior availability in some of the world's most austere and challenging environments. The company's continuous improvement approach has allowed end users to implement new features, payloads and enhancements as needed to support the mission, while maintaining the highest levels of reliability.

"Our shipboard customers need UAS solutions that can deliver actionable data from multiple mission payloads without sacrificing valuable space on deck," said Senior Vice President, Air Systems, Wayne Prender. "It's equally important that we create a strong support ecosystem to keep availability and reliability rates high as operational tempo demands. In continuing to support our ESB-4 customer, we maintain our focus on setting the bar higher and higher in all these areas to keep our sailors informed and out of harm's way."

Textron Systems' UAS operators also support U.S. Navy DDG-class warships with the Aerosonde UAS, as well as multiple DoD and international customers with land-based COCO activities.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-359. Distribution Statement A - "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited"

###

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to US Government contracts as set forth in our SEC filings.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Textron Systems
Public Relations Team
978-657-2020
publicrelations@textronsystems.com

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXTRON INC.
09:12aTEXTRON : Selected for Continued U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) Unmanned Aircraft ..
PU
05/27TEXTRON : Aviation is First Aircraft OEM to Achieve NATA Sustainability Recognition, with ..
PU
05/25Textron Aviation announces first European customer for Cessna Citation M2 Gen2
AQ
05/25Textron Aviation achieves EASA certification on Cessna Citation XLS Gen2, first Europea..
AQ
05/23Textron Aviation increases its service footprint in Spain, adds mobile service location..
AQ
05/18Republic of Korea Selects Bell 505 as its New Military Helicopter Trainer; Bell will de..
AQ
05/18Surf Air to go public in a SPAC deal valued at $1.42 bln
RE
05/18Bell Textron Inc. - Republic of Korea Selects Bell 505 as its New Military Helicopter T..
AQ
05/16Hayward Holdings Appoints John Collins Chief Supply Chain Officer
MT
05/13Textron aviation inks order for three cessna citation jets in support of the government..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEXTRON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 441 M - -
Net income 2022 882 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 14 355 M 14 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 66,74 $
Average target price 84,09 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.-15.40%14 355
AIRBUS SE-3.03%92 030
THE BOEING COMPANY-35.10%83 125
DASSAULT AVIATION71.79%14 562
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.18%4 335
AVICOPTER PLC-48.32%3 673