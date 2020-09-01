Textron : Sustainable Aviation Fuel now available with new Beechcraft turboprop and Cessna turboprop and jet deliveries

WICHITA, Kan. (Sep. 01, 2020) - Textron Aviation is offering customers the option to choose an initial tank containing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with delivery of new Beechcraft turboprop and Cessna turboprop and jet aircraft. SAF delivers a cleaner source of fuel to power turbine aircraft. Customers of Textron Aviation's service center in Wichita, Kansas also have the option of refueling with SAF as part of their service experience.

'SAF equips air travelers with the ability to lessen the impact of their journeys on our planet, and we are proud to be making this fuel type available as part of our new aircraft delivery experience,' said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. 'SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's lifecycle, compared to those made from fossil sources and provides an active way for the aviation industry to lower its overall carbon footprint. In 2019, Textron Aviation flew a wide array of aircraft to major industry events such as EBACE and NBAA-BACE using SAF, and it is something we will seek to do for future events. Offering SAF for customer deliveries demonstrates an important next step in Textron Aviation's commitment to sustainability.'

As an industry, general and business aviation is alone in having developed internationally agreed-upon carbon emission reduction standards for both aircraft and operators. The industry is committed to addressing climate change with focused goals on achieving carbon neutral growth and reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050 relative to 2005.

An active supporter of sustainable fuel initiatives, Textron Aviation works together with various organizations to increase awareness of SAF benefits among operators. Additionally, the company supports the collaborative work of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, National Business Aviation Association and the European Business Aviation Association to steadily improve worldwide access to affordable sustainable fuel.

Textron Aviation also announced earlier this year it is harnessing Kansas winds with a 20-year wind energy agreement signed with Evergy, Inc. This initiative will meet nearly all electricity needs through renewable wind energy across the company's facilities located in Wichita and Independence, Kansas. Evergy's new green energy program will empower Textron Aviation with a clear path toward achieving its long-term sustainability goals using the abundant, affordable and renewable wind energy in its home state of Kansas.

