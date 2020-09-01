Log in
Textron : Sustainable Aviation Fuel now available with new Beechcraft turboprop and Cessna turboprop and jet deliveries

09/01/2020

WICHITA, Kan. (Sep. 01, 2020) - Textron Aviation is offering customers the option to choose an initial tank containing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with delivery of new Beechcraft turboprop and Cessna turboprop and jet aircraft. SAF delivers a cleaner source of fuel to power turbine aircraft. Customers of Textron Aviation's service center in Wichita, Kansas also have the option of refueling with SAF as part of their service experience.

Textron Aviation Inc. is a Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

'SAF equips air travelers with the ability to lessen the impact of their journeys on our planet, and we are proud to be making this fuel type available as part of our new aircraft delivery experience,' said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. 'SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's lifecycle, compared to those made from fossil sources and provides an active way for the aviation industry to lower its overall carbon footprint. In 2019, Textron Aviation flew a wide array of aircraft to major industry events such as EBACE and NBAA-BACE using SAF, and it is something we will seek to do for future events. Offering SAF for customer deliveries demonstrates an important next step in Textron Aviation's commitment to sustainability.'

As an industry, general and business aviation is alone in having developed internationally agreed-upon carbon emission reduction standards for both aircraft and operators. The industry is committed to addressing climate change with focused goals on achieving carbon neutral growth and reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050 relative to 2005.

An active supporter of sustainable fuel initiatives, Textron Aviation works together with various organizations to increase awareness of SAF benefits among operators. Additionally, the company supports the collaborative work of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, National Business Aviation Association and the European Business Aviation Association to steadily improve worldwide access to affordable sustainable fuel.

Textron Aviation also announced earlier this year it is harnessing Kansas winds with a 20-year wind energy agreement signed with Evergy, Inc. This initiative will meet nearly all electricity needs through renewable wind energy across the company's facilities located in Wichita and Independence, Kansas. Evergy's new green energy program will empower Textron Aviation with a clear path toward achieving its long-term sustainability goals using the abundant, affordable and renewable wind energy in its home state of Kansas.

About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.
For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.;

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Textron Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 17:59:05 UTC
