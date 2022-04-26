Log in
Textron : Swiss Aviation Company Purchases Two Bell 505s

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Fort Worth, TX (April 26, 2022) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced the signing of a purchase agreement with Swiss aviation company Karen SA for two Bell 505s. As part of a strategic investment plan to modernize its fleet, Karen SA will use these aircraft for VIP and commercial flights as well as provide pilot training courses.

"The Bell 505 is well suited for high-altitude environments, which makes it an ideal aircraft for transportation and training in Switzerland and other European countries similar terrain and climates," said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe, Bell. "We are proud to welcome Karen SA to the Bell 505 family and look forward to continuing our relationship with them."

Karen SA was started by pilot Enzo Carlino in 1999. It is an aviation company that offers a wide range of services such as corporate transportation, helicopter management, pilot training, technical training, and maintenance, repairs and overhaul.

"We are excited to begin operating the 505 and offer this aircraft to our customers," said Luca Carlino, managing director, Karen SA. "The aircraft will modernize our fleet of Bell 206 aircraft. The Bell 505 provides excellent comfort and performance for passengers and pilots, along with modern avionics. We'd also like to thank Bell's Independent Representative (IR), Centaurium Aviation. They were very supportive during the process of selection and evaluation of the aircraft."

There are more than 360 Bell 505s operating around the world, with 65 of those aircraft operating in Europe.

Equipped with the only dual-channel FADEC engine in its class, the Bell 505 is extremely cost-competitive, providing more power in hot and high-altitude environments. Combined with cutting-edge Garmin G1000H NXi avionics and adaptable cabin design, the 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, utilities, public safety, pilot training and more.

For more information, please visit the Bell 505 product page on the Bell website.

###


ABOUT BELL
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

Textron Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
