Textron System : ' Second Ship to Shore Connector Delivered to U.S. Navy

09/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

New Orleans, La. - Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the successful delivery of its second next-generation air cushion vehicle, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) LCAC 101, to the U.S. Navy on August 27.

'We are proud to deliver the second SSC, LCAC 101, to the U.S. Navy and to continue our production commitment,' said Henry Finneral, Senior Vice President, Textron Systems. 'The SSC provides an unparalleled and versatile capability to rapidly transport material and personnel, providing the Navy with the flexibility to move critical supplies where they are needed most.'

LCAC 101 successfully underwent rigorous Builder's and Acceptance Trials. There are currently twelve additional SSCs in various states of production at Textron Systems' New Orleans shipyard.

As the replacement for the existing fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicles, SSCs will primarily transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo and personnel through austere environmental conditions to the beach. The craft can travel at a sustained 35 knots and has an increased payload and service life of 30 years. The SSC shares less than one percent of legacy LCAC original parts, representing a true upgrade for the LCAC forces at ACU 4, ACU 5 and NBU 7. Built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to the legacy LCAC, the SSC is compatible with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships, as well as Expeditionary Transfer Dock and Expeditionary Sea Bases.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Textron Systems Public Relations Team
978-657-2020
publicrelations@textronsystems.com

