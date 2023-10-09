Award Builds on Over 20 Years' Experience as OEM

Hunt Valley, Md., OCTOBER 9, 2023 - Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced that it has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems, valued at up to $17 million, to develop a training system for the U.S. Air Force's EC-37B Compass Call in its Baseline 4 configuration. The training system, known as the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator (CCMCS), provides a Compass Call mission crew with mission rehearsal training within a high-fidelity simulated tactical environment.

Building on Textron Systems' more than 20 years of experience supporting this program as the CCMCS original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the enhanced trainer will use two key technologies to achieve the level of fidelity required to train a crew for the Baseline 4 EC-37B CCMCS configuration.

Textron Systems previously received $6 million of the contract award from BAE Systems for Phase 1 of this program, with a period of performance of 26 months. The Phase 1 effort began in December 2022.

"In an ever-changing battlespace, electronic warfare and the Compass Call system play a critically important role in maintaining multi-domain command and control," said Steve Mensh, Senior Vice President, Textron Systems Electronic Systems. "The new Baseline 4 configuration will now be able to dramatically reduce the time needed to deploy new and updated software and firmware."

The CCMCS is in near constant operation supporting three different Air Force squadrons. Textron Systems has been awarded contracts from BAE Systems for previously fielded systems since 2001, representing thousands of hours of simulator training to execute missions in highly contested electromagnetic environments for mission crew members. Textron Systems delivered the Baseline 1 trainer in 2004, fielded the Baseline 2 trainer in 2015, and the current Baseline 3 trainer will be fielded in 2024.

###

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support founded on the combined expertise in our family of brands that includes Textron Systems, Howe & Howe, Lycoming, and ATAC. We harness the unlimited power of teamwork to solve incredible problems across seven specialized domains: air, land, sea, propulsion, weapon systems, electronic systems and test, training & simulation. From product development and manufacturing to training, operations, and support, we integrate and offer ingenious and advanced solutions to support defense, aerospace, and other customer missions. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

nbsp;

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements spely as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to US Government contracts as set forth in our SEC filings.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Textron Systems

Public Relations Team

978-657-2020

publicrelations@textronsystems.com