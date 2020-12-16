Textron : TRU Simulation + Training Signs Full Flight Simulator Agreement with CAFUC

TAMPA, Fla. - December 16, 2020 -TRU Simulation + Training announced today it has signed an agreement with the Civil Aviation Flight University of China (CAFUC) to build and install a Cessna Citation M2 light jet Level D Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the training center in Guanghan, China, to support CAFUC's fleet of new Citation M2 aircraft delivered this year.

'This agreement is the latest in a long history of support to both CAFUC and to the Civil Aviation Administration of China,' said Gerald Messaris, vice president and General Manager of TRU Simulation + Training. 'We are pleased to continue that relationship by providing CAFUC with advanced technology and a world-class flight simulator to enhance the work of the school in support of China's aviation industry.'

CAFUC's fleet of Cessna aircraft includes 159 Cessna Skyhawk pistons, the largest in China, four new Citation M2 light jets and seven Cessna Citation CJ1/CJ1+ light jets.

This will be the first Level D Citation M2 jet simulator in operation outside the United States. The simulator will be equipped with the latest Garmin G3000 avionics and feature real aircraft parts throughout the cockpit ensuring accurate representation of the aircraft. TRU's design will incorporate the company's industry leading control loading system producing a highly realistic flight experience. The full-flight motion of the simulator integrates TRU's REALCue system, utilizing an electric motion base with 60-inch-stroke actuators, while the visual system is equipped with high-definition projectors on a 200x40 degree display creating an immersive training environment.

A robust yet easy-to-use Instructor Operating Station (IOS) brings everything together enhancing the instructor's ability to effectively manage the simulator operation. The simulator will be designed to meet all Federal Aviation Administration and Civil Aviation Administration of China Level D certification requirements.

The system is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

About TRU Simulation + Training

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. company, delivers innovative, total aviation training solutions to business aviation and rotorcraft markets while providing superior technical support and customer service. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the company is known for its high-fidelity training devices, and aviation training services and support. More information is available at www.TRUSimulation.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

