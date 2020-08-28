Textron : To Relocate Jacobsen Production to U.K. Facility

IPSWICH, U.K. -- Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, will relocate all manufacturing of Jacobsen professional turf equipment to its facility in Ipswich, U.K. The move will begin this fall and be completed in stages over the next several months.

This move will enable the company to focus its investments, skill, and improvements in mower production on a single facility, and leverage existing resources and expertise at its Ipswich facility. The plant, which currently builds Jacobsen and Ransomes mowers, is the oldest manufacturer of motorized lawn mowers in the world, in operation for more than 187 years.

The U.K. facility will produce mowers for all regions, including North America. Jacobsen will maintain its sales, parts, and customer-care teams in North America, and its network of North American distributors, to serve its customers in the United States and Canada.

'We are excited to establish our Ipswich, U.K. facility as the worldwide manufacturing center of excellence for Jacobsen equipment,' said Simon Rainger, Vice President, Turf for Textron Specialized Vehicles. 'This move will enable us to operate more efficiently, and expand on the legacy of innovation and quality that our Ipswich plant has built over its long history.'

Jacobsen continues to develop new products to serve its customers around the globe. The brand will launch a robust slate of new mowers in coming months, including the quiet, highly efficient Eclipse 360 ELiTE electric greens mower powered by Samsung SDI lithium-battery technology, and the new AR530 and AR730 area rotary mowers, designed to be safer, easier and more cost-effective to maintain and operate.

For more than 95 years, Jacobsen turf-care equipment has built a legacy of precision craftsmanship, legendary quality of cut and unmatched expertise in the turf-maintenance industry. Dedicated solely to delivering perfectly groomed turf, Jacobsen equipment is used on some of the finest formal turf areas in the world through an extensive distribution network. Jacobsen equipment is designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. Additional information can be found at jacobsen.com. About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, ATVS, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Arctic Cat®, Cushman®, Jacobsen®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands; Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Adam Underwood

T:+44 (0)1473 276287 Brandon Haddock

T: 706.772.5931