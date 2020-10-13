Textron : U.S. Customs and Border Protection expands fleet with two more Special Mission Beechcraft King Air 350CER

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 13, 2020) - Textron Aviation announced today it was awarded a contract for the 26th and 27thBeechcraft King Air 350CER turboprop aircraft for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO).

The Beechcraft King Air 350CER is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

'These two Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) aircraft will join a fleet of King Air 350 turboprops used to safeguard the United States as part of the coordinated application of AMO's aviation and maritime law enforcement resources,' said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. 'This represents the third and fourth Beechcraft King Air 350CER ordered for AMO in 2020. We are honored to provide these aircraft in support AMO's mission of protecting the United States.'

The agency's aircraft are equipped with a sophisticated array of technology that can be deployed for ground interdiction operations, air-to-air intercept operations and medium-range maritime patrols, including active and passive sensors and an optimized communications suite. The aircraft are operated by skilled crewmembers who employ the mission equipment and coordinate information flow to the ground.

About the King Air 350CER

The Beechcraft King Air 350CER aircraft is an extended range version of the King Air 350i twin-engine turboprop aircraft configured with an optional cargo door, resulting in enhanced mission flexibility. Two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A or optional factory installed PT6A-67A turboprop engines with Hartzell four blade propellers power the King Air 350CER aircraft, and a fully integrated Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion digital avionics suite provides pilot(s) with state-of-the-art touchscreen controls.

King Air leadership

Nearly 7,600 Beechcraft King Air turboprops have been delivered to customers around the world since 1964, making it the best-selling business turboprop family in the world. The worldwide fleet has surpassed 62 million flight hours in its 56 years, serving roles in all branches of the U.S. military and flying both commercial and special mission roles around the world.

Image: Beechcraft King Air 350CER

