    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Summary
Textron : Ugandan Aviation Company Signs for a Bell 412EPi

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Dallas, TX (March 23, 2022) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a signed purchase agreement with BAR Aviation for a Bell 412EPi to support 24/7 medical evacuation missions and the new development of oil and gas projects in Uganda.

BAR Aviation is a leading aviation operator in Uganda known for its high quality and professional air transport service in Uganda and the region. Among its many services, BAR Aviation provides air medical evacuation services to support communities and connect them to life-saving medical support.

"We are privileged to provide BAR Aviation with exceptional Bell products to service and complement their successful aerial operations," said Lynette Loosen, regional sales manager, Africa and the Middle East, Bell. "The Bell 412 has proven its capabilities and fit for purpose to BAR Aviation and the company is growing its Bell 412 fleet in East Africa."

In January 2021, BAR Aviation took delivery of the first Bell 505 in Uganda and the first fully equipped emergency medical service Bell 505 in Africa. The aircraft carries out medical evacuation missions in the region.

"We pride ourselves on going beyond our clients' expectations by providing an exceptionally broad spectrum of aviation services with a robust team of knowledgeable and experienced professionals who believe in client satisfaction -- and­ we do so by operating Bell aircraft," said Barak Orland, chief executive officer, BAR Aviation. "BAR Aviation is very excited to be adding the Bell 412EPi to strengthen its growing Rotary Wing fleet thus contributing to the success of its various missions."

"Barak Orland is a visionary, and we are so proud to be associated with him and the BAR Aviation family," said Sameer Rehman, managing director, Africa and the Middle East, Bell. "Bell looks forward to further strengthening our relationship with Bar Aviation to enhance its service offerings in Uganda and beyond."

To date, there have been more than 1,100 Bell 412s delivered across the globe, logging over 6.5 million flight hours. There are currently more than 160 Bell 412s operating in Africa and the Middle East. Customers continue to rely on the rugged and reliable Bell 412, which carries operators through parapublic, offshore, emergency medical service and even VIP missions every day.

For more information, visit the Bell website.

Press Contact:

Grace Dieb

+1 817‐280‐5384

mediarelations@bellflight.com

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

