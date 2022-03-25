Textron : Ugandan Aviation Company Signs for a Bell 412EPi

Dallas, TX (March 23, 2022) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a signed purchase agreement with BAR Aviation for a Bell 412EPi to support 24/7 medical evacuation missions and the new development of oil and gas projects in Uganda.

BAR Aviation is a leading aviation operator in Uganda known for its high quality and professional air transport service in Uganda and the region. Among its many services, BAR Aviation provides air medical evacuation services to support communities and connect them to life-saving medical support.

"We are privileged to provide BAR Aviation with exceptional Bell products to service and complement their successful aerial operations," said Lynette Loosen, regional sales manager, Africa and the Middle East, Bell. "The Bell 412 has proven its capabilities and fit for purpose to BAR Aviation and the company is growing its Bell 412 fleet in East Africa."

In January 2021, BAR Aviation took delivery of the first Bell 505 in Uganda and the first fully equipped emergency medical service Bell 505 in Africa. The aircraft carries out medical evacuation missions in the region.

"We pride ourselves on going beyond our clients' expectations by providing an exceptionally broad spectrum of aviation services with a robust team of knowledgeable and experienced professionals who believe in client satisfaction -- and­ we do so by operating Bell aircraft," said Barak Orland, chief executive officer, BAR Aviation. "BAR Aviation is very excited to be adding the Bell 412EPi to strengthen its growing Rotary Wing fleet thus contributing to the success of its various missions."

"Barak Orland is a visionary, and we are so proud to be associated with him and the BAR Aviation family," said Sameer Rehman, managing director, Africa and the Middle East, Bell. "Bell looks forward to further strengthening our relationship with Bar Aviation to enhance its service offerings in Uganda and beyond."

To date, there have been more than 1,100 Bell 412s delivered across the globe, logging over 6.5 million flight hours. There are currently more than 160 Bell 412s operating in Africa and the Middle East. Customers continue to rely on the rugged and reliable Bell 412, which carries operators through parapublic, offshore, emergency medical service and even VIP missions every day.

