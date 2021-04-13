This announcement demonstrates Bell's commitment to the German rotorcraft sector

Fort Worth, TX (April 13, 2021) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today it has signed teaming agreements with German suppliers to support Bell's industrial participation efforts in Germany. As part of the collaboration, Bell will compete for the upcoming tender for the renewal of the helicopter fleet for the Bundespolizei and will offer the Bell 525.

The industrial collaboration includes:

Liebherr

GKN Aerospace

Solid Aerospace

PFW

CEROBEAR GmbH

Aircraft Philipp, a member of AMAG Group

Kautex Textron GmbH

These companies represent the German states of Baden Wurttemberg, Bavaria, North-Rhine Westphalia and Rhineland Palatinate. Additionally, Textron's established presence in Germany via its Kautex business offers Bell extended reach into the German market.

'Germany is an important market proving ground for rotorcraft innovation, and we are proud to offer the most advanced helicopter in its class for the Bundespolizei,' said Michael Thacker, executive vice president, Innovation and Commercial Business. 'By establishing a strong industrial team within Germany, we are one step closer to ensuring the best offering for the police force's mission using local expertise.'

The Bell 525 is the world's first fly-by-wire commercial helicopter and the best replacement for the Bundespolizei. The aircraft was designed with law enforcement and parapublic users in mind and offers the latest enhancements in safety, reliability and operational efficiency making it the most modern aircraft in its class.

'Germany is modernizing its infrastructure, and Bell is committed to working alongside our industrial team to contribute solutions that also yield a significant local benefit from knowledge sharing to diversifying the rotorcraft sector long-term,' said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Business.

Additionally, Bell has had a long-standing relationship with the German Armed Forces and German Federal Police. In 1956, the German Armed Forces bought the Bell 47 and in 1963 purchased its first UH-1. The reliable Bell UH-1 has been continuously in service since then.

For more information, visit the Bell website.

Press Contact:

Grace Dieb

+1 817‐280‐5384

mediarelations@bellflight.com

###

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.