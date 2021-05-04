Log in
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  
Textron : Bell 505 Cargo Hook Receives EASA Certification

05/04/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
Fort Worth, TX (May 4, 2021) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the Bell 505 cargo hook has been approved by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to carry up to 2,000 pounds (907 kg) giving the aircraft an external gross weight capability of 4,475 pounds (2,030 kg).

'The cargo hook capabilities are an important enhancement for the aircraft and an added capability for utility and public safety operations,' said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe & Russia. 'The Bell 505 is built for versatility and being able to adapt quickly, and the cargo hook will be a great addition for our utility customers in Europe.'

In November 2018, Storm Heliworks AB, a helicopter operator based in Sweden tested out the 505-cargo hook while in Canada. The company performed a wide range of specialized operations, such as building power lines, clearing trees from power lines, forest inspections, mosquito control, firefighting and other missions.

'Our experience with flying the 505 was very positive and proved to be excellent aircraft for our missions,' said Dennis Sundqvist, deputy flight operating manager, Storm Heliworks. 'Cargo hooks are pertinent for our work. The Bell 505 is the strongest helicopter we've flown for its size and excited to see this added capability to the aircraft certified.'

One of Bell's North American 505 operators, Rocky Mountain Rotors, utilizes its 505-cargo hook for search and rescue (SAR) and utility missions. It is a premier provider of helicopter services in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho and detailed his experience with the aircraft.

'The Bell 505 is very diversified as far as the missions it can do,' said Mark Taylor, founder/co-owner/chief pilot, Rocky Mountain Rotors. 'There's been multiple times we've had to turn it into a cargo ship versus a passenger ship and most of those times its involved search and rescue. The performance of the helicopter is impressive.'

'There's a big pricing difference between a 505 and a long light single's cost of operations,' continued Taylor. 'If I need to move more weight, I'm looking at my larger single engine aircraft, but the 505 is right there as a contender and I can operate it for quite a bit less than the other aircraft. Being competitive with an aircraft that's capable of performing in rugged terrain in Montana, it definitely has helped.'

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.

For more information, visit the Bell website.

Press Contact:
Grace Dieb
+1 817‐280‐5384
mediarelations@bellflight.com

###

ABOUT BELL
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
