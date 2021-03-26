Textron : Bell Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Manufacturing Technology Center

Fort Worth, TX (March 26, 2021) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, celebrated the start of operations at the state-of-the-art Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC) with a small gathering and ribbon cutting ceremony. Bell leaders and employees as well as local North Texas community leaders, including Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, were in attendance. This event marks the next milestone in the center's development before its grand opening, targeted for this summer.

'Through the Manufacturing Technology Center, we can showcase how we will deliver the most affordable, capable and reliable aircraft for the warfighter,' said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO, Bell. 'As we work together to define the next generation of Bell products, it's been gratifying to watch this new facility become a reality.'

The MTC is an innovative proving ground where Bell plans to test and refine technologies and processes and demonstrate readiness and ability to successfully build and support Future Vertical Lift aircraft and other new products. It offers a digitally connected space for collaboration between Bell teams in an environment that promotes smart risk taking. New systems will be tested and vetted for production suitability before being introduced to Bell's future factories. Bell broke ground on the facility August 2020 and anticipates the facility to be fully operational later this year.

To learn more about Bell, visit the Bell newsroom.

###

Press Contact

Bell

Felicia Votta

fvotta@bellflight.com

817-235-1542

Follow Us:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.