Textron : Chip Mong Group Purchases First Bell 429 Helicopter in Cambodia

Long-established customer adds to Bell fleet to support expanded Public Safety operations

Fort Worth, TX (March 25, 2021) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced the sale of one Bell 429 helicopter to Cambodia's Chip Mong Group Co., Ltd. It is the first Bell 429 sale in Cambodia. Chip Mong, a leading real estate, hospitality, beverages, retail and banking conglomerate, intends to use the Bell 429 for corporate transport and chartering purposes.

'Our acquisition of the state-of-the-art Bell 429 demonstrates Chip Mong's confidence in the Bell aircraft to serve our growing businesses. This Bell 429 combined with the other two Bell 505s in our fleet will allow us to serve our customers in the hospitality and real estate industry. It will also substantially contribute to Cambodia's economic growth in line with the development efforts and guidance of the Cambodian government,' said Neak Oknha LEANG Meng, group president for Chip Mong.

'We are honored that the Chip Mong has selected the Bell 429 as their light twin helicopter of choice. The Bell 429's smooth and peaceful ride makes it perfect for executive business travel and relaxation, with ample storage and space for six people,' said David Sale, managing director for Bell Asia Pacific. 'Its remarkable flight performance coupled with its multi-mission pedigree make it best suited to the Chip Mong Group's aim of providing exceptional quality.'

With over 400 Bell 429s around the globe, the aircraft has been one of the most successful light twin helicopters on the market since its certification in 2009. The Bell 429 is known for its exceptional speed, performance, range, and low lifecycle cost. The aircraft's readiness makes it ideal for a variety of missions such as law enforcement, para-public, oil and gas, and corporate transport.

###

Press Contact

Eugene Tan

+65 8798 0183

ytan@bellflight.com

Online Media Kit

Follow us @BellFlight

Bellflight.com

Follow Us:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.