  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Textron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
Textron : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on July 1, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 513 M - -
Net income 2021 627 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 13 883 M 13 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 60,64 $
Last Close Price 61,18 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON INC.26.59%13 883
THE BOEING COMPANY13.27%141 515
AIRBUS SE11.15%94 623
DASSAULT AVIATION1.17%9 114
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.24%5 850
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.40%5 246
