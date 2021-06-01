Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Textron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Textron : E-Z-GO® Introduces Liberty

06/01/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Personal Transportation Vehicle to Offer Four Forward-Facing Seats in Compact, Golf Car-Sized Footprint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (June 1, 2021) - E-Z-GO, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, announces its new vehicle, the E-Z-GO Liberty, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. Powered by a high-performance, zero-maintenance Samsung SDI lithium-ion battery system, the Liberty provides a premium driving experience.

As an industry leader in golf car and PTV design and manufacturing, E-Z-GO continues to make statements with its innovative features and bold styles. E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

Liberty Features and Accessories
The E-Z-GO Liberty is the first PTV with four forward-facing seats in a golf-car-sized footprint, providing a spacious second row for passengers and extensive storage space with a shorter wheelbase than other industry models with four forward-facing seats. Its shorter wheelbase offers enhanced maneuverability and a tighter turning radius compared to competing vehicles. Engineered with versatility in mind, customers can choose from a variety of accessories that attach to the Liberty's 2-inch rear universal hitch receiver, including a cargo storage holder or golf bag holder.

Samsung SDI Lithium Technology
The E-Z-GO Liberty continues to elevate industry standards with its dedication to energy efficiency. The Liberty is powered by a highly efficient AC electric drivetrain with Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, also found in E-Z-GO's ELiTE vehicle series. The Liberty, like other ELiTE models, releases zero emissions, requires no battery maintenance, and is backed by an eight-year battery warranty. In addition, the ELiTE lithium vehicle series charges faster and more efficiently than vehicles equipped with traditional lead-acid batteries.

E-Z-GO's ELiTE lithium vehicles have proven their performance without sacrificing consistent power or comfort through 25 million hours of successful use.

Style Packages
The E-Z-GO Liberty is offered in two tailored packages: Commuter and Explorer. The Liberty Commuter, built for driving through neighborhoods, is equipped with Kenetica tires on SPDR wheels, a convex mirror, turn signals and fender flares, giving the customer all the accessories needed to travel their community in style.

The E-Z-GO Liberty Explorer is ready for adventure, and comes standard with Paramount M/T tires on SPDR wheels, fender flares, and a brush guard for an unparalleled ride.

More information on the E-Z-GO Liberty and other E-Z-GO vehicles can be found at ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO
Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Liberty, Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and the prevention of pollution, aiming to sustain premier status through integrating environmental performance into their business processes. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 20:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEXTRON INC.
04:57pTEXTRON  : E-Z-GO® Introduces Liberty
PU
05/21TEXTRON  : Bell Textron Inc. - Bell and Universal Helicopters Collaborate to Exp..
AQ
05/21Bell Textron Inc. - First SUBARU BELL 412EPX Helicopter Delivered to Japan's ..
AQ
05/20TEXTRON  : Bell Textron Inc. - What Bell Does for Canada and its Economy
AQ
05/19TEXTRON  : Aviation names first Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 European customer
PU
05/13TEXTRON  : Bell 407 Receives Type Acceptance Certificate in Guernsey
PU
05/13TEXTRON  : Bell Textron Inc. - Blade Aviation Thrives with New Bell 407 GXi Airc..
AQ
05/13Luxury jet makers battle over lucrative spy plane niche
RE
05/12TEXTRON  : Bell Announces Delivery of 300th Bell 505 Jet Ranger X; Jamaica Defen..
AQ
05/12TEXTRON  : Bell Announces Delivery of 300th Bell 505 Jet Ranger X
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 745 M - -
Net income 2021 700 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 15 454 M 15 454 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,77 $
Last Close Price 68,47 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON INC.41.67%15 454
THE BOEING COMPANY15.40%144 460
AIRBUS SE18.80%102 446
DASSAULT AVIATION14.49%10 441
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-6.90%6 463
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.37%5 355