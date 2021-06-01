Textron : E-Z-GO® Introduces Liberty

First Personal Transportation Vehicle to Offer Four Forward-Facing Seats in Compact, Golf Car-Sized Footprint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (June 1, 2021) - E-Z-GO, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, announces its new vehicle, the E-Z-GO Liberty, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. Powered by a high-performance, zero-maintenance Samsung SDI lithium-ion battery system, the Liberty provides a premium driving experience.

As an industry leader in golf car and PTV design and manufacturing, E-Z-GO continues to make statements with its innovative features and bold styles. E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

Liberty Features and Accessories

The E-Z-GO Liberty is the first PTV with four forward-facing seats in a golf-car-sized footprint, providing a spacious second row for passengers and extensive storage space with a shorter wheelbase than other industry models with four forward-facing seats. Its shorter wheelbase offers enhanced maneuverability and a tighter turning radius compared to competing vehicles. Engineered with versatility in mind, customers can choose from a variety of accessories that attach to the Liberty's 2-inch rear universal hitch receiver, including a cargo storage holder or golf bag holder.

Samsung SDI Lithium Technology

The E-Z-GO Liberty continues to elevate industry standards with its dedication to energy efficiency. The Liberty is powered by a highly efficient AC electric drivetrain with Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, also found in E-Z-GO's ELiTE vehicle series. The Liberty, like other ELiTE models, releases zero emissions, requires no battery maintenance, and is backed by an eight-year battery warranty. In addition, the ELiTE lithium vehicle series charges faster and more efficiently than vehicles equipped with traditional lead-acid batteries.

E-Z-GO's ELiTE lithium vehicles have proven their performance without sacrificing consistent power or comfort through 25 million hours of successful use.

Style Packages

The E-Z-GO Liberty is offered in two tailored packages: Commuter and Explorer. The Liberty Commuter, built for driving through neighborhoods, is equipped with Kenetica tires on SPDR wheels, a convex mirror, turn signals and fender flares, giving the customer all the accessories needed to travel their community in style.

The E-Z-GO Liberty Explorer is ready for adventure, and comes standard with Paramount M/T tires on SPDR wheels, fender flares, and a brush guard for an unparalleled ride.

More information on the E-Z-GO Liberty and other E-Z-GO vehicles can be found at ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Liberty, Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and the prevention of pollution, aiming to sustain premier status through integrating environmental performance into their business processes. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.



About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.