Textron : THE BELL BOEING V-22 OSPREY SOARS PAST 600,000 FLEET FLIGHT HOURS

Demand for unique tiltrotor capabilities pushes fleet to record usage

FORT WORTH, Texas (Mar. 24, 2021) - The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey has logged more than 600,000 flight-hours, providing continuous customer support to maintain mission readiness and transport critical cargo and personnel.

Built by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Boeing [NYSE: BA], the V-22 fleet has grown to more than 400 aircraft and is operated by the United States Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

The V-22 is the only military production tiltrotor aircraft in the world. Its speed, range, maneuverability and logistical capability make it one of the most versatile and cost-effective solutions for its customers.

'There is no other aircraft in the world capable of matching the unique capabilities of the Osprey,' said Kurt Fuller, Bell V-22 vice president and Bell Boeing program director. 'The 600,000 flight-hours represent countless tactical, logistical and humanitarian assistance missions, and the dedication of the men and women who maintain and operate the aircraft every day to keep it an advanced aircraft.'

Bell Boeing directly supports V-22 readiness by providing comprehensive global services to V-22 squadrons, including maintenance support, training, on-site field representatives, data analytics and new and repaired parts. For example, the Naval Air Systems Command recently awarded Bell Boeing a contract to deliver and install kits for nacelle improvements and the conversion area harness onto the CV-22 aircraft for the Air Force. The program refines the design of the nacelles and wiring harnesses for better reliability and maintainability, ultimately reducing repair time and improving readiness.

'Each V-22 flight hour is the product of a team effort,' said Col. Matthew Kelly, V-22 Joint Program Office program manager. 'Enabled by pilots, maintainers, testers, engineers, the program workforce and our industry partners who, together, ensure safe and effective V-22 operation.'

Recent program accomplishments include the Osprey's latest variant, the CMV-22B, assigned to the 'Titans' of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron Three Zero, completing their first delivery of an F-35 engine to the USS Carl Vinson, along with successful paradrops with the U.S. Navy's parachuting team, 'The Leap Frogs,' earlier in the year.

'From its first flight over 30 years ago to achieving this significant flight-hour milestone, the V-22 has a demonstrated legacy of mission success,' said Shane Openshaw, Boeing V-22 vice president and Bell Boeing V-22 deputy program director. 'As we look at optimizing future sustainment and support, our customer partnerships and commitment to innovation, flexibility and agility will ensure we build on the aircraft's ability to support whatever the mission demands.'

###



Jay Hernandez

Bell

Sr. Military Communication Strategist

Phone: (817) 280-1949

Email: jhernandez09@bellflight.com

Online Media Kit

Follow us @BellFlight

Bellflight.com

Meagan LeMelle

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

V-22 Osprey Communications

Phone: (314)-743-9681

Email: meagan.a.lemelle@boeing.com

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government's ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government's convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.