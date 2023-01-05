Advanced search
TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51 2023-01-05 am EST
70.21 USD   -1.20%
09:32aTextron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 25, 2023
BU
2022Industrials Up on Soft-Landing Bets -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 29, 2022
MS
Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 25, 2023

01/05/2023 | 09:32am EST
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6975 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 7265882.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 4482216.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 879 M - -
Net income 2022 863 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 14 835 M 14 835 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 71,06 $
Average target price 81,08 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.-0.76%14 835
BOEING2.57%121 366
AIRBUS SE3.93%96 373
DASSAULT AVIATION-3.54%13 468
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%3 972
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED3.70%3 590