    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2022 

12/29/2021 | 03:01pm EST
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, January 27, 2022. Textron’s 2021 fiscal year ends on January 1, 2022.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6069432.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 9339579.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 561 M - -
Net income 2021 751 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 17 015 M 17 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 77,19 $
Average target price 83,55 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
