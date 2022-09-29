Advanced search
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
2022-09-29
58.84 USD   -2.78%
12:01pTextron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2022
BU
11:06aTextron Unit Signs Deal With ZeroAvia to Develop Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain for Cessna Plane
MT
09/28Bell Textron Inc : Building a Future of Aviation Enthusiasts
AQ
Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2022

09/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its Third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6975 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6069432.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 27, 2022 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 2659646.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2022
