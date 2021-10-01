Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Textron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Textron : to Release Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

10/01/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 6190396.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEXTRON INC.
02:52pTEXTRON : to Release Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021
BU
09/30TEXTRON : Bell Textron Canada Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Canada; The only manufa..
AQ
09/29TEXTRON : Fleet of up to 10 cessna grand caravan ex aircraft expands regional connectivity..
AQ
09/29TEXTRON : Bell Textron Canada Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Canada
AQ
09/28TEXTRON : Fleet Of Up To 10 Cessna Grand Caravan Ex Aircraft Expands Regional Connectivity..
PU
09/24TEXTRON : Bell Boeing Begin Nacelle Improvement on Air Force CV-22
AQ
09/24TEXTRON : Bell Boeing Begin Nacelle Improvements on Air Force CV-22
PU
09/23TEXTRON : Bell to Showcase Nexus Air Taxi and Iconic Innovations at Smithsonian 'FUTURES' ..
AQ
09/23TEXTRON : New Bell 407GXi Customer Takes Delivery by Undertaking Transatlantic Flight
PU
09/22TEXTRON : Bell to Showcase Nexus Air Taxi and Iconic Innovations at Smithsonian “FUT..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEXTRON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 836 M - -
Net income 2021 753 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 15 647 M 15 647 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 69,81 $
Average target price 79,73 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.48.15%15 647
THE BOEING COMPANY5.28%128 918
AIRBUS SE28.20%104 826
DASSAULT AVIATION SA8.58%9 390
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.15.63%7 935
AVICOPTER PLC-11.34%5 086