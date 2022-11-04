Advanced search
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
2022-11-04
6.550 EUR   +1.63%
06:38pFrench TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute
RE
06:12pTf1 : And canal+ group sign a new distribution agreement
PU
03:38aThe comeback of an upward trend can be anticipated
MS
French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute

11/04/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
Logo of French television network TF1 is displayed at Boulogne-Billancourt headquarters near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ struck a distribution deal on Friday that ends a recent dispute between the two rival broadcasting groups that had deprived millions of Canal+ subscribers of TF1's free channels for months.

Broadcasting will start again on Nov. 7, the two groups said.

Canal+ had ended its partnership with TF1, France's largest television group controlled by Bouygues, because it said the price TF1 was asking for continuing to deliver its programmes was too high.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES SA 1.65% 29.53 Real-time Quote.-7.75%
TF1 1.63% 6.55 Real-time Quote.-26.13%
VIVENDI SE 0.99% 8.376 Real-time Quote.-30.24%
Chart TF1
