French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute
11/04/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ struck a distribution deal on Friday that ends a recent dispute between the two rival broadcasting groups that had deprived millions of Canal+ subscribers of TF1's free channels for months.
Broadcasting will start again on Nov. 7, the two groups said.
Canal+ had ended its partnership with TF1, France's largest television group controlled by Bouygues, because it said the price TF1 was asking for continuing to deliver its programmes was too high.