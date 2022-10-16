French government likely to use special powers to pass 2023 budget bill - PM

The government will likely use the procedure, under article 49.3 of the constitution, Borne said in an interview on French TV channel TF1, without specifying a date but ruling out its use on Monday.

"We will probably have to use the 49.3, but... it won't be tomorrow."

Opposition parties would be likely respond with a motion of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for a planned pension reform.

