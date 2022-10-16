Advanced search
French government likely to use special powers to pass 2023 budget bill - PM

10/16/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Opening of the ordinary session at the National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is set to pass the 2023 budget bill using special constitutional powers that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

The government will likely use the procedure, under article 49.3 of the constitution, Borne said in an interview on French TV channel TF1, without specifying a date but ruling out its use on Monday.

"We will probably have to use the 49.3, but... it won't be tomorrow."

Opposition parties would be likely respond with a motion of no confidence, which would likely fail but would nonetheless be damaging as the government seeks to build bridges for a planned pension reform.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
