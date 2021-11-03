[03.11.21] PRESS RELEASE

PLAY TWO ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BELIEVE, WHICH IS ACQUIRING A STAKE IN ITS CAPITAL VIA A MINORITY INTEREST

Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies, has acquired a 25% stake in Play Two, France's foremost independent music label, subsidiary of the TF1 group. This partnership will reinforce Believe's presence in France and accelerate the digital growth of Play Two.

Believe and Play Two share a common entrepreneurial culture and have already collaborated on the international development of artists. This obvious partnership will further accelerate the growth of the two companies. Play Two will be able to leverage the technological innovation and digital expertise which are at the very core of Believe's business model to accelerate the development of audiences and monetization of its artists on the digital markets in France and abroad. Synergies will be generated between the live show production structure of Play Two and the unit of Believe (Live Affair) and between the B2B / Brand content structures: Music Lab For Brand for Play Two and the Branding department of Believe.

The partnership also boasts a highly complementary roster, with the two Groups exercising leadership in different genres of music. Play Two artists such as Gims, Vitaa, Hatik, Anne Sila, Vincent Niclo, Tayc, Camelia Jordana, Squeezie, Julien Clerc, Gaëtan Roussel etc will diversify Believe's roster in France around a wider variety of musical genres. This combination creates a unique talent platform that blends Play Two's attraction to artists and producers with Believe's expertise in developing artists in the digital world.

Believe will hold a 25% stake in Play Two, which is majority owned by TF1 Group. This transaction values Play Two at just under 50 million euros. As part of this partnership, Play Two will now benefit from the whole range of Believe's services, particularly in terms of distribution. The two founders of the label, Sébastien Duclos and Julien Godin, will remain in charge as managers.

"This partnership with Believe is another important step in the growth of Play Two. We have known the Believe teams for a long time and share with Denis [CEO of Believe] and Romain [General Manager of Believe France] the same entrepreneurial culture as well as a common vision of the future of the music and entertainment industry. With the TF1 Group, which is an exceptional partner in the development of our structure, we now form a new team with Believe, perfectly adapted to the challenges of this rapidly changing market", explain Play Two founders Sébastien Duclos and Julien Godin.

