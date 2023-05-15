Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-05-15 am EDT
7.140 EUR   -0.21%
12:35pTf1 : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
05/10Tf1 : Mytf1 now available on amazon fire tv
PU
05/09Tf1 : Melissa saint-fort appointed head of csr at tf1 group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TF1 : 2022 Universal Registration Document

05/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENT

TF1 GROUP INTEGRATED REPORT

3

Message from our Chairman & CEO

4

The TF1 group, a key player in the french

audiovisual sector

NFPS

5

A model that creates value for all stakeholders

10

TF1 group strategy

12

Engaged and diversified governance

16

Outlook for 2023

18

1

PRESENTATION OF THE TF1 GROUP

19

1.1

Group history

20

1.2

Simplified organisation chart

21

1.3

Markets

22

1.4

Group activities

33

1.5

Group strategy

35

1.6

Regulatory environment

42

2

RISKS AND HOW THEY ARE MANAGED

AFR

45

2.1

Risk factors

46

2.2

Risk prevention measures relating to processes

53

2.3

Internal control procedures

54

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

65

3.1

Corporate governance statement

66

3.2

Corporate governance arrangements

AFR

79

3.3

Statutory Auditors' special report

3.4

on related-party agreements

96

Disclosures on remuneration

of Corporate Officers in respect of 2022

98

3.5 Principles for remuneration

of Corporate Officers in respect of 2023

106

4

NON-FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE STATEMENT AFR NFPS

113

4.1

Foreword

114

Key issues of the environmental transition

124

4.2

Key social and societal issues

153

4.3

Ethics

184

4.4 Independent third party's report

on the non-financial statement presented

in the management report

191

5

ANALYSIS OF THE 2022

FINANCIAL YEAR AFR

195

5.1

2022 highlights

196

5.2

Activity and results

198

6

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AFR

207

6.1

Consolidated Financial Statements

208

6.2

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

214

6.3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

278

6.4 Parent Company Financial Statements

283

6.5 Notes to the parent company financial

statements

287

6.6 Statutory auditor's report on the financial

statements

303

7

SHARE OWNERSHIP AND STOCK

MARKET INFORMATION

AFR

309

7.1

Share ownership

310

7.2

Stock market information

313

7.3

Relations with the financial community

315

7.4

Authorisations and corporate actions

316

7.5 Disclosures on stock options

and performance shares

322

7.6 Other information

328

7.7 Statutory auditors' report on the reduction

in capital

331

7.8 Statutory auditors' report on the issue

of shares and various marketable securities

with and/or without cancellation of preferential

subscription rights

332

7.9 Statutory auditors' report on the issue

of shares or securities reserved to members

of a company savings plan

334

8

GENERAL MEETING

335

8.1

Agenda

336

8.2 Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted for approval to the Combined

8.3

General Meeting of 14 April 2023

337

Draft resolutions

344

9

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

359

9.1 Person responsible for the Universal Registration

Document and information on the verification

9.2

of the financial statements

AFR

360

Calendar

360

9.3

Information included by reference

361

9.4

Financial press releases published in 2022

361

9.5

Addresses of main subsidiaries and holdings

362

9.6

Cross-reference tables

AFR

362

9.7

Glossary

370

9.8

Index

371

9.9

European taxonomy reporting tables

373

AFR The information in the Annual Financial Report is shown clearly in the table of contents and in the relevant chapters via the pictogram.

NFPS The information in the Non-Financial Performance Statement is shown clearly in the table of contents and in the relevant chapters via the pictogram.

2022 UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document

of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.

The Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF on 9 March 2023. AMF is the competent authority in respect of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, and the Document was filed without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offer of securities or for the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by an offer notice and if applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The ensuing set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with (EU) 2017/1129. This document has been prepared by the issuer and engages the liability of its signatories. It may be viewed on and downloaded from: www.groupe-tf1.fr/en

2

Document d'enregistrement universel - GROUPE TF1 2022

Final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT

THIS REPORT

METHODOLOGY

This report is inspired by the framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It builds on a pro-active initiative extending back several years in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility and transparent communication with all stakeholders. It was prepared by an internal working group headed up by Financial Communication, in collaboration with the Strategy and CSR Departments.

SCOPE

The report covers the 2022 ﬁnancial year (1 January to 31 December 2022), and TF1 Group entities within the scope of the ﬁnancial consolidation. It sets out the Group's targets for 2023, provides a progress report, and includes medium/long-term projections to give a forward-looking vision of the Group in its environment.

TF1 GROUP INTEGRATED REPORT

MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN & CEO

THE TF1 GROUP, A KEY PLAYER

IN THE FRENCH AUDIOVISUAL SECTOR NFPS

A BUSINESS MODEL THAT CREATES VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

TF1 GROUP STRATEGY

ENGAGED AND DIVERSIFIED GOVERNANCE

2023 OUTLOOK

04

05

10

12

16

18

Universal Registration Document - TF1 GROUP 2022

3

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
12:35pTf1 : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
05/10Tf1 : Mytf1 now available on amazon fire tv
PU
05/09Tf1 : Melissa saint-fort appointed head of csr at tf1 group
PU
04/27Transcript : Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, A..
CI
04/27Tf1 : Q1 2023 results - press release
PU
04/27Tf1 : Q1 2023 management report
PU
04/27TF1 SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27TF1 : Slide show Q1
CO
04/27TF1 : 1st quarter results
CO
04/24Factbox-Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 408 M 2 615 M 2 615 M
Net income 2023 222 M 241 M 241 M
Net cash 2023 434 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,02x
Yield 2023 7,33%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 822
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,16 €
Average target price 10,20 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF10.00%1 636
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.88%163 834
FORMULA ONE GROUP21.71%16 862
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-11.02%9 874
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.95%9 092
ITV PLC-0.80%3 737
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer