TF1 : 2022 Universal Registration Document

TABLE OF CONTENT
|
TF1 GROUP INTEGRATED REPORT
|
3
|
Message from our Chairman & CEO
|
4
|
The TF1 group, a key player in the french
|
|
audiovisual sector
|
|
NFPS
|
5
|
A model that creates value for all stakeholders
|
10
|
TF1 group strategy
|
12
|
Engaged and diversified governance
|
16
|
Outlook for 2023
|
18
|
|
1
|
PRESENTATION OF THE TF1 GROUP
|
19
|
1.1
|
Group history
|
20
|
1.2
|
Simplified organisation chart
|
21
|
1.3
|
Markets
|
22
|
1.4
|
Group activities
|
33
|
1.5
|
Group strategy
|
35
|
1.6
|
Regulatory environment
|
42
|
2
|
RISKS AND HOW THEY ARE MANAGED
|
|
AFR
|
45
|
|
2.1
|
Risk factors
|
46
|
2.2
|
Risk prevention measures relating to processes
|
53
|
2.3
|
Internal control procedures
|
54
|
3
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
65
|
3.1
|
Corporate governance statement
|
66
|
3.2
|
Corporate governance arrangements
|
|
AFR
|
79
|
3.3
|
Statutory Auditors' special report
|
|
3.4
|
on related-party agreements
|
96
|
Disclosures on remuneration
|
|
|
of Corporate Officers in respect of 2022
|
98
3.5 Principles for remuneration
|
|
of Corporate Officers in respect of 2023
|
106
|
4
|
NON-FINANCIAL
|
|
PERFORMANCE STATEMENT AFR NFPS
|
113
|
4.1
|
Foreword
|
114
|
Key issues of the environmental transition
|
124
|
4.2
|
Key social and societal issues
|
153
|
4.3
|
Ethics
|
184
4.4 Independent third party's report
on the non-financial statement presented
|
in the management report
|
191
|
5
|
ANALYSIS OF THE 2022
|
|
FINANCIAL YEAR AFR
|
195
|
5.1
|
2022 highlights
|
196
|
5.2
|
Activity and results
|
198
|
6
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AFR
|
207
|
6.1
|
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
208
|
6.2
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
214
6.3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated
|
financial statements
|
278
|
6.4 Parent Company Financial Statements
|
283
6.5 Notes to the parent company financial
6.6 Statutory auditor's report on the financial
|
|
statements
|
303
|
7
|
SHARE OWNERSHIP AND STOCK
|
|
MARKET INFORMATION
|
|
AFR
|
309
|
|
7.1
|
Share ownership
|
310
|
7.2
|
Stock market information
|
313
|
7.3
|
Relations with the financial community
|
315
|
7.4
|
Authorisations and corporate actions
|
316
7.5 Disclosures on stock options
|
and performance shares
|
322
|
7.6 Other information
|
328
7.7 Statutory auditors' report on the reduction
7.8 Statutory auditors' report on the issue
of shares and various marketable securities
|
with and/or without cancellation of preferential
|
|
subscription rights
|
332
7.9 Statutory auditors' report on the issue
of shares or securities reserved to members
|
|
of a company savings plan
|
334
|
8
|
GENERAL MEETING
|
335
|
8.1
|
Agenda
|
336
8.2 Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted for approval to the Combined
|
8.3
|
General Meeting of 14 April 2023
|
337
|
Draft resolutions
|
344
|
9
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
359
9.1 Person responsible for the Universal Registration
|
|
|
Document and information on the verification
|
|
9.2
|
of the financial statements
|
|
AFR
|
360
|
Calendar
|
360
|
9.3
|
Information included by reference
|
361
|
9.4
|
Financial press releases published in 2022
|
361
|
9.5
|
Addresses of main subsidiaries and holdings
|
362
|
9.6
|
Cross-reference tables
|
|
AFR
|
362
|
9.7
|
Glossary
|
370
|
9.8
|
Index
|
371
|
9.9
|
European taxonomy reporting tables
|
373