The TF1 group has announced growth in the overall audience in January, with 26.9% pda (audience share).



It has strengthened its leadership in its target groups, with record figures for women and young people:

35.5% pda among Frda-50 (women responsible for purchases under 50), a record for a January in 17 years.

It was the only group to grow in this audience, with +2.5pts over one year, beating its direct challenger by 14.6 points.

32.2% in the 25-49 age group (+2.3pts over one year) - a record for January in 14 years - beating its direct challenger by 12.4 points;

35.3% in the 15-34 age group (+3.7pts over one year).



In addition, TF1+ saw its daily audience grow, with almost 4m daily

streamers



