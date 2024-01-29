TF1: 26.9% audience share in January
It has strengthened its leadership in its target groups, with record figures for women and young people:
35.5% pda among Frda-50 (women responsible for purchases under 50), a record for a January in 17 years.
It was the only group to grow in this audience, with +2.5pts over one year, beating its direct challenger by 14.6 points.
32.2% in the 25-49 age group (+2.3pts over one year) - a record for January in 14 years - beating its direct challenger by 12.4 points;
35.3% in the 15-34 age group (+3.7pts over one year).
In addition, TF1+ saw its daily audience grow, with almost 4m daily
streamers
