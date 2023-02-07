TF1 : A WINNER AT THE FRENCH FILM AWARDS

[07.02.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP A WINNER AT THE FRENCH FILM AWARDS

At the 30th French Film Trophy awards, held this evening at the Hotel Intercontinental Paris Le Grand, TF1 group - which has partnered the event for over 10 years - was the proud winner of three prizes.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Hélène Mannarino, was attended by industry insiders and stars from the French film and TV world.

The TF1 group, via its subsidiary TF1 Films Production, won the awards for Best French Film (Trophée du film français) and the Unifrance Trophy for Qu'est-cequ'on a tous fait au bon dieu?, directed by Philippe de Chauveron and starring Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby.

And the film Maison de retraite, a TF1 Films Production co-production directed by Thomas Gilou and starring Kev Adams and Gérard Depardieu, won the TF1 Audience Award (Trophée du public TF1), chosen from the 10 French films with the most box-office entries in 2022.

TF1 group is proud to have co-produced (via its TF1 Films Production subsidiary) these films, which with over two-million box office entries were two of the most iconic French films of 2022.

This partnership is further testimony to our support for the French creative sector and film industry.

About TF1 group

TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content

Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

