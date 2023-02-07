Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-02-07 am EST
7.490 EUR   +0.27%
05:04pTf1 : A winner at the french film awards
PU
02/01Tf1 : January 2023 audiences
PU
01/30Dutch watchdog blocks RTL bid for rival media company Talpa
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : A WINNER AT THE FRENCH FILM AWARDS

02/07/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[07.02.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP A WINNER AT THE FRENCH FILM AWARDS

At the 30th French Film Trophy awards, held this evening at the Hotel Intercontinental Paris Le Grand, TF1 group - which has partnered the event for over 10 years - was the proud winner of three prizes.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Hélène Mannarino, was attended by industry insiders and stars from the French film and TV world.

The TF1 group, via its subsidiary TF1 Films Production, won the awards for Best French Film (Trophée du film français) and the Unifrance Trophy for Qu'est-cequ'on a tous fait au bon dieu?, directed by Philippe de Chauveron and starring Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby.

And the film Maison de retraite, a TF1 Films Production co-production directed by Thomas Gilou and starring Kev Adams and Gérard Depardieu, won the TF1 Audience Award (Trophée du public TF1), chosen from the 10 French films with the most box-office entries in 2022.

TF1 group is proud to have co-produced (via its TF1 Films Production subsidiary) these films, which with over two-million box office entries were two of the most iconic French films of 2022.

This partnership is further testimony to our support for the French creative sector and film industry.

About TF1 group

TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content

Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS :

VP COMMUNICATION AND BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

PARTNERSHIPS - Anne BAUREZ - abaurez@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 62 03 53 84

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION - BUSINESS, INNOVATION, DIGITAL & CSR - Jonathan Moysan - jmoysant@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 78 01 23 72

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France.

This document is certified by Wiztrust

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
05:04pTf1 : A winner at the french film awards
PU
02/01Tf1 : January 2023 audiences
PU
01/30Dutch watchdog blocks RTL bid for rival media company Talpa
RE
01/23Media Tycoon Xavier Niel Submits Competing Bid To Acquire Broadcast License For French ..
MT
01/17Tf1 : Newen studios continues its expansion in scandinavia
PU
01/17Tf1 : Historical partner of le festival de l'alpe d'huez
PU
01/12TF1 To Spend 13% Of Revenue On French Content Under New Deal With Local Trade Bodies
MT
01/12Tf1 : Sign new agreement to promote creativity with all the actors of the sector
PU
01/11Tf1 : Tf1group sub-licences 28 matches from rugby world cup 2023 to france télévisions and..
PU
01/11Tf1 : CLAIRE BASINI JOINS TF1 GROUP AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTOF BtoC ACTIVITIES
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 518 M 2 693 M 2 693 M
Net income 2022 212 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2022 330 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 1 577 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,49 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF14.40%1 688
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)27.43%200 709
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.77%16 416
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL45.73%15 755
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.64%11 721
ITV PLC13.44%4 106