[05.10.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO THE 2025 WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP, HOSTED BY ENGLAND FROM 22 AUGUST TO 27 SEPTEMBER

Following the screening on TF1 of the 2021 tournament (held in 2022), at which the French team took third place, we are continuing to promote the visibility of women's rugby by acquiring the broadcasting rights to the next Women's Rugby World Cup.

This new agreement further cements our long-standing partnership with World Rugby around major tournaments.

The 10th Women's Rugby World Cup, expanded to 16 teams for the first time, will take place in the home of rugby, and will include matches at the legendary Twickenham Stadium in London, the hallowed ground of English rugby.

And during the rest of 2023, TF1 Group will show matches featuring the French team in WXV, a new women's competition between the world's leading rugby nations set up by World Rugby. The French team is due to travel to New Zealand to play three fixtures: against New Zealand (21 October), Australia (28 October), and Canada (4 November).

Julien Millereux, Head of Sport of TF1 Group, says: "The acquisition of this competition reaffirms our commitment to rugby and, more broadly, to women's sport. We are delighted to offer the French viewers this elite tournament, which we're convinced, will be one of the stand-out sporting events of 2025."

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby Chief Executive added: "The women's game is central to our mission to grow rugby globally. By increasing visibility across broadcasters and via digital platforms we can showcase the very best players in the world, increasing our fanbase and participation more broadly. Over a successful and long-standing partnership, TF1 has demonstrated that it shares our vision and therefore we are delighted to be bringing an expanded Rugby World Cup and the debut of WXV, two massive moments for the sport, to viewers in France via TF1's quality programming and promotion."

Along with this, TF1 Group is acquiring exclusive rights to UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

TF1 Group is proud to offer the French viewers the two major international competitions of 2025, thus renews its commitment to women's sport.

