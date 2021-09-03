Log in
09/03 03:00:04 am
8.485 EUR   +0.24%
TF1 : ACQUIRES RIGHTS FOR THE NEXT TWO RUGBY WORLD CUPS

09/03/2021 | 02:52am EDT
[03.09.21] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP ACQUIRES RIGHTS FOR

THE NEXT TWO RUGBY WORLD CUPS:

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2021 IN NEW-ZEALAND

AND RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 IN FRANCE

The TF1 group, which has broadcast Rugby World Cups since 1991*, is very pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with World Rugby.

The two partners are delighted to have reached an agreement on the acquisition of the broadcasting rights for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France (8 September - 28 October), and Rugby World Cup 2021 in New-Zealand (8 October -12 November 2022).

With this agreement, the TF1 group is cementing its ambition to provide free-to-air coverage of the best international sporting events, and to make them accessible to as many people as possible.

Hosted by France, the Men's Rugby World Cup will be the stand-out sporting event of 2023.

The tournament kicks off at the Stade de France with a classic showdown between France and New-Zealand. Over the following seven weeks, the competition will bring its emotion and drama to 10 host cities and 9 stadiums across the country.

The TF1 group is very proud to be able to showcase the highly promising and talented French national team playing on home soil.

The agreement also strengthens the Group's coverage of women's sport, as it will broadcast the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021 played in 2022 across its channels - building on the success of the Women World Cup in 2019, and the recent World and European Handball championships.

2022 will be an eventful year for women's sport on the TF1 Group's channels with the next Euro handball tournament, the Euro football tournament and the Rugby World Cup.

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,078,598.20 RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Gilles Pélisson, TF1 group Chairman & CEO, says: 'We are pleased to offer French viewers free-to-aircoverage of these fantastic tournaments. This partnership is born out of our commitment to rugby, whose values we are proud to promote to a very large audience, with an ambitious French team that is in a very good state of mind. We are also very happy to offer a very eventful exposure to the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021 and thus confirm our commitment to women's sport. It also shows our desire to forge strong ties with the public and to allow them to experience great sporting emotions on our channels'.

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby CEO says: 'We are delighted to be extending our long-standing and successful partnership with TF1 group. We have a golden opportunity to reach and inspire new fans across France with Rugby World Cups in 2022 and 2023 and we know that TF1, with their passion and expertise for world class live sport, will capture the action, the drama, emotion and story behind the matches perfectly'.

_____________________

(*except for RWC 2004)

ABOUT TF1 GROUP

Groupe TF1 is a global player in the production, editing and distribution of content. Through its content, its ambition is to positively inspire society.

Groupe TF1 organizes its activities into several complementary poles : The Broadcast division with 5 free-to- air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 series films, LCI), 4 thematic channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB agency. The Production division with Newen, which brings together 30 studios in France and internationally. The Digital division, which brings together the Group's native web activities and the most powerful digital communities (including aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo, My Little Paris). The Music division with Muzeek One, which brings together the Group's musical activities and shows. Present in more than 10 countries, the TF1 Group has nearly 3,700 employees. In 2020, it achieved a turnover of €2,081.7M (Euronext Paris compartment A : ISIN FR0000054900).

https://groupe-tf1.fr/en

ABOUT WORLD RUGBY

World Rugby is an international federation and a global movement comprising more than 500 million fans and 10 million players within 128 national member federations affiliated through six regional associations. Located in Dublin, Ireland, World Rugby's purpose is to grow rugby by making it more relevant and accessible, with a vision of a global sport for all, true to its values. The driving force behind the sport's significant growth has been World Rugby's portfolio of major events, from the flagship men's and women's Rugby World Cups and U20 Championship, that celebrates the future stars of the sport, to the excitement of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens and HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series which are instrumental in attracting new fans

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,078,598.20 RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France This document is certified by Wiztrust.

The financial success of the men's Rugby World Cup enables World Rugby to invest record sums in the development and growth of the sport from the playground to the podium, ensuring that the sport is as accessible and enjoyable for as many people as possible. Between 2020-23, the international federation will invest more than £565 million in the sport, representing a 22 per cent uplift on the previous four-year business cycle.

https://www.world.rugby/vision

TF1 GROUP CONTACTS

VP Communication & Brands : Maylis Çarçabal

mcarcabal@tf1.fr

Head of Communication Programs, Information & Sport : Thomas Pawlowski

tpawlowski@tf1.fr

Laura Geffray : Communication Info & Sport

lgeffray@tf1.fr

WORLD RUGBY CONTACT

Dominic Rumbles - dominic.rumbles@world.rugby

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,078,598.20 RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
