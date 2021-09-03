TF1 : ACQUIRES RIGHTS FOR THE NEXT TWO RUGBY WORLD CUPS

[03.09.21] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP ACQUIRES RIGHTS FOR

THE NEXT TWO RUGBY WORLD CUPS:

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2021 IN NEW-ZEALAND

AND RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 IN FRANCE

The TF1 group, which has broadcast Rugby World Cups since 1991*, is very pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with World Rugby.

The two partners are delighted to have reached an agreement on the acquisition of the broadcasting rights for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France (8 September - 28 October), and Rugby World Cup 2021 in New-Zealand (8 October -12 November 2022).

With this agreement, the TF1 group is cementing its ambition to provide free-to-air coverage of the best international sporting events, and to make them accessible to as many people as possible.

Hosted by France, the Men's Rugby World Cup will be the stand-out sporting event of 2023.

The tournament kicks off at the Stade de France with a classic showdown between France and New-Zealand. Over the following seven weeks, the competition will bring its emotion and drama to 10 host cities and 9 stadiums across the country.

The TF1 group is very proud to be able to showcase the highly promising and talented French national team playing on home soil.

The agreement also strengthens the Group's coverage of women's sport, as it will broadcast the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021 played in 2022 across its channels - building on the success of the Women World Cup in 2019, and the recent World and European Handball championships.

2022 will be an eventful year for women's sport on the TF1 Group's channels with the next Euro handball tournament, the Euro football tournament and the Rugby World Cup.

