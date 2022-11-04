TF1 : AND CANAL+ GROUP SIGN A NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

[04.11.22] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP AND CANAL+ GROUP SIGN A NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

TF1 group and Canal+ group have reached an agreement that renews the long-term distribution of all of the TF1 group's DTT channels and their catch-up services, starting Monday, November 7, 2022.

Subscribers to the Canal+ group's offers and TNTSAT subscribers will find from Monday, November 7, all the live and replay programs of TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI and the major upcoming events: the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022™, the Late with Alain Chabat, Danse avec les Stars, Star Academy...

About TF1 Group

TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content.

Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to: our five free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI); our four theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club); our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in 20 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

About Canal+ Group

CANAL+ Group, a subsidiary of Vivendi, is a major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide, with nearly 24 million subscribers, a presence in more than 50 countries and 7500 employees on every continent. CANAL+ Group has nearly 10 million subscribers in France and nearly 7 million in Africa. It is the leading television operator in French-speaking Africa and the largest shareholder in MultiChoice, the leader in pay-TV in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

CANAL+ Group is a major player in the production and marketing of television channels, with 116 linear and non-linear channels produced in-house. It aggregates major thematic channels and global content platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Lionsgate+ and Paramount+.

With nearly 3.4 billion euros invested in content each year, it is a key player in sport (main funder in France of football and rugby), films (leading funder in France and Poland), and series (including more than 50 original series per year in more than 14 languages). With the support of its subsidiary STUDIOCANAL, which owns 10 production companies in 7 European countries, CANAL+ Group is the leading producer and distributor of feature films and TV series in Europe. It holds a catalogue of more than 7000 titles from 60 countries. Finally, it is also a key player in digital with its CANAL+/myCanal app, whose international deployment is accelerating, with a presence in some thirty countries to date.

