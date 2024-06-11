Stock TFI TF1
TF1

Equities

TFI

FR0000054900

Broadcasting

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:02 2024-06-11 am EDT 		After market 01:13:54 pm
8.1 EUR -6.95% Intraday chart for TF1 8.105 +0.06%
06:42pm TF1 : Accounting for the privatisation of France TV fears and election uncertainties Alphavalue
05:56pm CAC40: declines below 7800 points, weighed down by banks CF
Company Profile

TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - Media (85.7%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 3 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One; - Audiovisual production (14.3%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.7%), Continental Europe (11.4%) and other (2.9%).
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
CAC Mid 60
Ratings for TF1

Sector Other Broadcasting

1st Jan change Capi.
TF1 Stock TF1
+13.52% 1.97B
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) Stock Walt Disney Company (The)
+12.89% 187B
FORMULA ONE GROUP Stock Formula One Group
+15.44% 16.77B
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL Stock Paramount Global
-17.14% 8.35B
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP Stock The Liberty SiriusXM Group
-27.31% 6.81B
TBS HOLDINGS,INC. Stock TBS Holdings,Inc.
+31.14% 4B
MBC GROUP Stock MBC Group
0.00% 4B
ITV PLC Stock ITV plc
+21.92% 3.95B
LIBERTY LIVE GROUP Stock Liberty Live Group
-2.78% 3.29B
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED Stock MultiChoice Group Limited
+35.32% 2.48B
Other Broadcasting
