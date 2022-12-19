Advanced search
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
6.875 EUR   +1.10%
Tf1 : Excellent performances for fifa world cup 2022tm on tf1
PU
01:41pTf1 : BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 –RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES
PU
France's CMA CGM says it owns more than 5% of TV network M6
RE
TF1 : BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 –RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES

12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST
[19.12.22] PRESS RELEASE

BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 - RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES

On Sunday 18 December, TF1 hosted an all-day special around the 2022 World Cup Final.

The result: TF1 enjoyed its best day since 2006 among target audiences, a long way ahead of the competition with:

  • 44.5% of individuals aged 4+
  • 51.7% of women under 50
  • 52.8% of 25-49year-olds

11am: Téléfoot, presented by Thomas Mekhiche, posted 1.2m viewers and a 24.4% share of 25-49year-olds.

1pm: the lunchtime news (a special edition anchored by Anne-Claire Coudray) posted its biggest audience since the start of the autumn season, with 6m viewers and a 40% share of individuals aged 4+.

1.35pm: Foot tous en bleu attracted 4.3m viewers and 30.3% of individuals aged 4+.

2.45pm: the closing ceremony was watched by 4.9m viewers: 33.8% of individuals aged 4+, 42.1% of women under 50, and 45.2% of 25-49year-olds.

3.30pm: Foot les Bleus en finale pulled in 7.1m viewers: 44.1% of individuals aged 4+, 52.5% of women under 50 and 55.1% of 25-49year-olds.

4pm: The Argentina v. France final, with commentary from Grégoire Margotton and Bixente Lizarazu alongside Saber Desfarges, attracted the biggest audience ever for any programme on any channel with 24.1 million viewers and a peak of 29.4 million.

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

The match was a ratings hit across all targets:

  • 81.0% of individuals aged 4+
  • 85.9% of women under 50
  • 92% of 15-34year-olds
  • 87.5% of 25-49year-olds
  • 87.9% of men aged 25-49

Immediately after the match, the trophy ceremony attracted 14.1 million viewers and 54.8% of individuals aged 4+, and 63.4% of women under 50 and of men aged 25-49.

8pm: the evening news, in a special edition presented by Anne-Claire Coudray and Denis Brogniart, posted its second-bestperformance in 2022 to date in both viewing figures (7.8m viewers) and audience share (33.6% of individuals aged 4+ ).

RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES

TF1 also enjoyed a record week among target audiences with:

  • 27% share of individuals aged 4+: best since 2014
  • 34.1% share of women under 50: best since 2008
  • 33.4% share of 25-49year-olds: best since 2007

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES - Emilie BUDZYNSKI - ebudzynski@tf1.fr - +33 (0)1 41 41 18 40

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 526 M 2 678 M 2 678 M
Net income 2022 215 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2022 338 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,80 €
Average target price 10,29 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Pic-Pâris Allavena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF1-22.06%1 518
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-41.84%164 269
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.18%13 405
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.54%12 734
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-42.64%11 347
ITV PLC-37.19%3 381