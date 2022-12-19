TF1 : BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 –RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES

[19.12.22] PRESS RELEASE

BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 - RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES

On Sunday 18 December, TF1 hosted an all-day special around the 2022 World Cup Final.

The result: TF1 enjoyed its best day since 2006 among target audiences, a long way ahead of the competition with:

44.5% of individuals aged 4+

51.7% of women under 50

52.8% of 25-49year-olds

11am: Téléfoot, presented by Thomas Mekhiche, posted 1.2m viewers and a 24.4% share of 25-49year-olds.

1pm: the lunchtime news (a special edition anchored by Anne-Claire Coudray) posted its biggest audience since the start of the autumn season, with 6m viewers and a 40% share of individuals aged 4+.

1.35pm: Foot tous en bleu attracted 4.3m viewers and 30.3% of individuals aged 4+.

2.45pm: the closing ceremony was watched by 4.9m viewers: 33.8% of individuals aged 4+, 42.1% of women under 50, and 45.2% of 25-49year-olds.

3.30pm: Foot les Bleus en finale pulled in 7.1m viewers: 44.1% of individuals aged 4+, 52.5% of women under 50 and 55.1% of 25-49year-olds.

4pm: The Argentina v. France final, with commentary from Grégoire Margotton and Bixente Lizarazu alongside Saber Desfarges, attracted the biggest audience ever for any programme on any channel with 24.1 million viewers and a peak of 29.4 million.

