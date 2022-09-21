Advanced search
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:13 2022-09-21 am EDT
6.320 EUR   -0.94%
TF1 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862130
PU
European Bourses Close Monday Mixed; Eurozone Construction Rebounds
MT
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Volkswagen, Uber, Tesla, Apple...
MS
TF1 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862130

09/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:38:02.41 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VINCI Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:07.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:06.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:05.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:04.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:36:02.51 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:34:06.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:34:05.543 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:34:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:34:03.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:34:02.5 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:32:02.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:26:02.397 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T15:24:02.507 Declarations Document AXA Link
null 2022-09-21T14:14:04.297 DocumentOperation Approbation COFACE SA Link
null 2022-09-21T14:14:02.89 DocumentOperation Approbation BPCE Link
null 2022-09-21T14:12:04.503 Prospectus Approbation COVIVIO Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T10:38:47.997 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2022-09-21T10:38:03.957 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:32:52.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:28:59.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:28:15.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:27:31.49 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:23:39.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:19:48.05 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:15:57.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:12:03.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:07:01.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-21T10:06:03.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-21T00:00:00 2022-09-21T08:42:03.853 Declarations Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:22:03.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:14:06.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:14:05.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document KERING Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:14:04.25 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:14:03.263 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:08.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:07.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:06.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:05.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAURENT-PERRIER Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:04.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:12:03.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:10:07.363 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:10:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:10:05.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document CHARGEURS Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:10:04.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:10:03.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document ENOGIA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:08:07.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:08:06.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document EROLD Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:08:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:08:04.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:08:03.387 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:06:07.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:06:06.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES AGENCES DE PAPA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:06:05.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:06:04.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T18:06:03.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T16:00:04.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T16:00:03.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VINCI Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:58:07.53 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:58:06.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:58:05.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:58:04.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:58:03.43 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:08.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:07.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:06.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:05.4 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:04.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T15:56:03.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T14:14:03.3 Declarations Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-09-20T14:12:16.787 Prospectus Approbation BPCE Link
2022-09-20T00:00:00 2022-09-20T11:52:03.233 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-09-20T11:28:03.867 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2022-09-20T11:22:13.737 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T11:18:24.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T11:14:35.733 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T11:10:47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T11:06:57.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T11:03:07.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:59:18.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:58:35.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:54:47.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:50:59.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:47:12.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:43:25.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:39:39.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:35:53.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:31:30.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:31:24.563 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link
null 2022-09-20T10:30:58.347 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-20T10:30:52.58 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link
null 2022-09-20T10:27:07.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:23:22.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:19:37.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:15:51.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:10:44.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:06:39.303 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-20T10:06:04.213 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-20T10:04:05.277 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TF1
09:50aTF1 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862130
PU
09/19European Bourses Close Monday Mixed; Eurozone Construction Rebounds
MT
09/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Volkswagen, Uber, Tesla, Apple...
MS
09/19French TV stocks slide after merger to challenge Netflix collapses
RE
09/19European shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves
RE
09/19French TV Giants TF1, M6 Abandon Merger Plans After Antitrust Conditions Prove Tough
MT
09/19French Media Groups TF1, M6 Slump After Scrapping Merger Deal Over Antitrust Woes
MT
09/19TFI and M6 shares slide after French TV groups abandon merger
RE
09/18French Media Groups TF1, M6 Scrap Merger Deal Over Antitrust Woes
MT
09/16French broadcasters give up anti-Netflix merger deal
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
Financials
Sales 2022 2 484 M 2 481 M 2 481 M
Net income 2022 214 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2022 338 M 338 M 338 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 143
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 9,56 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Pic-Pâris Allavena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF1-26.88%1 341
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.55%196 106
COMCAST CORPORATION-32.76%149 344
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-25.08%14 783
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.53%14 218
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.98%13 162