TF1 : EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2022TM ON TF1

[19.12.22] PRESS RELEASE

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2022TM

ON TF1

The TF1 group is proud of the excellent performances achieved by FIFA World Cup 2022TM matches and tie-in shows like Le Mag and Téléfoot, and of our audience ratings on MYTF1.

BIGGEST TV AUDIENCE EVER FOR THE ARGENTINA v. FRANCE FINAL

Yesterday, on 18 December, the FIFA World Cup 2022TM final was broadcast live on TF1. This last match in the tournament smashed the ratings, attracting the biggest audience ever for any programme on any channel with 24.1 million viewers, and a peak of 29.4 million viewers for the penalty shootout.

With commentary from Grégoire Margotton and Bixente Lizarazu alongside Saber Desfarges, the match was a ratings hit across all targets, with audience shares at their highest level since the start of the tournament:

81% of individuals aged 4+

91% of 4-14year-olds

4-14year-olds 86% of women under 50

92% of 15-34year-olds

15-34year-olds 87% of 25-49year-olds

25-49year-olds 88% of men aged 25-49

Immediately after the match, the trophy ceremony attracted 14.1 million viewers and a 55% share of individuals aged 4+, 63% of 25-49 year-oldsand 64% of men aged 25-49.

RATINGS SUCCESS FOR TF1 OVER THE WHOLE TOURNAMENT

From 20 November to 18 December, TF1 offered viewers exclusive free-to-air coverage of 28 of the best fixtures from the FIFA World Cup 2022TM in Qatar, featuring our two-man commentary teams: Grégoire Margotton with Bixente Lizarazu (plus Saber Desfarges) for Les Bleus games, and Julien Brun with Rudi Garcia.

The tournament turned in excellent performances overall, averaging 8.7m viewers.

