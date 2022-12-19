TF1 : EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2022TM ON TF1

[19.12.22] PRESS RELEASE
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2022TM
ON TF1
The TF1 group is proud of the excellent performances achieved by FIFA World Cup 2022TM matches and tie-in shows like Le Mag and Téléfoot, and of our audience ratings on MYTF1.
BIGGEST TV AUDIENCE EVER FOR THE ARGENTINA v. FRANCE FINAL
Yesterday, on 18 December, the FIFA World Cup 2022TM final was broadcast live on TF1. This last match in the tournament smashed the ratings, attracting the biggest audience ever for any programme on any channel with 24.1 million viewers, and a peak of 29.4 million viewers for the penalty shootout.
With commentary from Grégoire Margotton and Bixente Lizarazu alongside Saber Desfarges, the match was a ratings hit across all targets, with audience shares at their highest level since the start of the tournament:
-
81% of individuals aged 4+
-
91% of 4-14year-olds
-
86% of women under 50
-
92% of 15-34year-olds
-
87% of 25-49year-olds
-
88% of men aged 25-49
Immediately after the match, the trophy ceremony attracted 14.1 million viewers and a 55% share of individuals aged 4+, 63% of 25-49 year-oldsand 64% of men aged 25-49.
RATINGS SUCCESS FOR TF1 OVER THE WHOLE TOURNAMENT
From 20 November to 18 December, TF1 offered viewers exclusive free-to-air coverage of 28 of the best fixtures from the FIFA World Cup 2022TM in Qatar, featuring our two-man commentary teams: Grégoire Margotton with Bixente Lizarazu (plus Saber Desfarges) for Les Bleus games, and Julien Brun with Rudi Garcia.
The tournament turned in excellent performances overall, averaging 8.7m viewers.
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France.
This document is certified by Wiztrust.
Our coverage attracted high audience shares across all targets:
-
39% of individuals aged 4+
-
60% of 4-14year-olds
-
43% of women under 50
-
58% of 15-34year-olds
-
50% of 25-49year-olds
-
55% of men aged 25-49
The eight matches featuring Les Bleus proved particularly popular, averaging 16.2m viewers and
66% of individuals aged 4+, 72% of women under 50, 77% of 25-49year-olds, and 80% of men aged 25-49.
The tournament achieved the best reach ever, as 54.6 million French people tuned into the World Cup on TF1.
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES FOR LE MAG DE LA COUPE DU MONDE
Throughout the tournament, LE MAG, anchored by Denis Brogniart alongside a roster of pundits (Nadia Benmokhtar, Adil Rami, Rio Mavuba, Marine Marck, Sylvain Wiltord, Frank Leboeuf), offered expert analysis alongside exclusive interviews and fly-on-the-wall coverage, so that viewers could accompany Les Bleus on their journey and not miss out on anything at the World Cup.
The show averaged 3.1 million viewers, and excellent audience shares among targets: 24% of women under 50, 28% of 25-49 year-olds,and 31% of men aged 25-49.
TÉLÉFOOT AT RECORD HIGHS
Right from the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Téléfoot relocated to Doha to get as close as possible to Les Bleus. The show, wholly dedicated to football and presented by Thomas Mekhiche, set audience records with an average of 1.4m viewers.
Among targets, Téléfoot also performed very well, with a 24% share of 25-49 year-olds and 28% of men aged 25-49 - confirming the best autumn for the show since 2014 among those targets.
BEST MONTH EVER FOR MYTF1
The World Cup was also an audience success online, with over 50 million views on MYTF1 and social media. Live streams recorded more than 30 million visits over the tournament as a whole, with an all-timehigh of 3 million for the final between Argentina and France. And MYTF1 set another record, with more than 3 million new registered users signing up over the four-week period.
