TF1 : FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES

[27.02.23] PRESS RELEASE
FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES
TF1 group no.1 on targets:
Clear market leader status on target audiences confirmed: 32.7% share of W<50PDM1 and of 15-34year-olds, 29.1% share of 25-49year-olds.
97% of French people watched TF1 group channels during February.
TF1:Clear leader in TV
17.9% audience share: 22.2% of W<50PDM, 19.3% of 25-49year-olds, 21.3% of 15-34 year- olds and 25.2% of 15-24year-olds
TF1: France's most-watched channel, with 54.7 million viewers each month (1.8 million more than its closest rival).
TMC: Increased share of individuals aged 4+ at 3% and clear leader in DTT on targets
for 6th consecutive month: 4.3% of 25-49year-olds, 4.1% of ABC1s, 4.2% of W<50PDM
LCI: Best February ever: 1.8% audience share, only news channel to achieve year-on- year growth
TFX: No. 2 in DTT on core target of W<50PDM for 2nd consecutive month, 3.5% share
TF1 Séries Films: Best month since June 2022 on core target of W<50PDM, 2.5% share
MYTF1: Very good start to the year, driven by strong franchises
Balthazar posted the biggest time-shift audience on any channel so far this year with
1.1 million extra viewers (16 February episode) Average over the season: an extra 920,000 viewers
With several million video views in launch week, Koh-Lanta and The Voice started more strongly on MYTF1 than in 2022.
1 Women aged under 50 purchasing decision-makers
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.
TF1
Clear leader in TV and at very high levels among targets: 22.2% of W<50PDM, 19.3% of 25-49 year- olds, 21.3% of 15-34year-olds and 25.2% of 15-24year-olds
TF1 attracted the biggest audiences across all programme genres screened in February: News: 6.5 million for the 8pm bulletin on 5 February
French drama: 6.2 million for Balthazar
Movies: 5.3 million for Alibi.com
Entertainment: 5.2 million for C Canteloup
American series: 3.5 million for S.W.A.T.
News bulletins still well ahead of the competition
Undisputed market leadership for the daily bulletins anchored by Marie-Sophie Lacarrau, Anne-Claire Coudray and Gilles Bouleau
1pm news: 4.6 million viewers on average with 39% share of individuals aged 4+, and popular among younger viewers with 31% share of 25-49year-olds
Best February since 2013 among W<50PDM with 35% share Gap of more than 2 million viewers over main rival
8pm news: 5.6 million viewers on average, peak of 6.5 million on 5 February 2023
Best February since 2014: 27% of individuals aged 4+, 24% of W<50PDM, 23% of 25-49year-olds Gap of nearly 1 million viewers over main rival
News magazines out in front
Sept à huit: best February since 2015: 26% share of W<50PDM
Le Portrait de Sept à huit: best month of the season, 21% of individuals aged 4+, 26% of W<50PDM
Reportages Découverte: clear leader with 28% share of individuals aged 4+
Most-watchedFrench drama, with cross-generationalappeal:
Successful return for Balthazar, averaging 6.1 million viewers for new-seasonfirst-run episodes (consolidated audiences): 27% of individuals aged 4+, 29% of W<50PDM, 24% of 15-34year-olds
Ici Tout Commence had a peak audience of 3.3 million, and up to 33% of W<50PDM and 56% of 15-24year-olds
Demain nous appartient attracted up to 3.2 million viewers, with audience shares peaking at 24% of W<50PDM (best January since 2020) and 33% of 15-24year-olds
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.
Big-hittingfranchises back with a bang:
Koh Lanta: excellent launch for Koh Lanta, le feu Sacré with 4.2 million viewers and an increased
share of targets: 39% among W<50PDM, 38% among kids, 37% among 25-49year-olds
The Voice: well ahead of the competition with 4.8 million viewers and 36% of W<50PDM, 43% of 4-14year-olds; and 39% of 15-34year-olds
LCI
Best February ever with a 1.8% share of individuals aged 4+
LCI the only news channel to achieve year-on-year growth (+0.3pt among individuals aged 4+, 17% audience growth, +0.1pt among 25-49year-olds)
Since August 2022, LCI has been no.1 news channel by average daily viewing time (36 minutes, +18%)
TMC
On the rise among individuals aged 4+ and clear DTT leader among targets for 6th consecutive month: 3.0% of individuals aged 4+, 4.3% of 25-49year-olds, 4.1% of ABC1s, 4.2% of W<50PDM
Quotidien continues to set the pace with its best month ever.
Most-watched DTT show: average 2 million viewers, peak of 2.4 million
Leading talk show among younger viewers: 17% of 15-34year-olds
Q d'OR awards ceremony: record audience with 1.5 million viewers
Premium evening shows:
80' Douche Comprise: Pablo Mira attracted 1.3 million viewers, a record for a DTT evening entertainment show
High-powered movie offering:
7eme Compagnie au clair de Lune: 1.4 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 8% of 25-49year-olds
Captain America: First Avenger: 1.3 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 12% of 25-49year-olds
Le jour d'après: 1.2 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 11% of 25-49year-olds
Record season for L'Agence: 800,000 viewers (9% of 25-49year-olds, 9% of ABC1s)
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.
TFX
No. 2 DTT channel among core target of W<50PDM for 2nd consecutive month Success for the channel's iconic brands:
-
New season of Super Nanny (more than 5% share of W<50PDM)
-
Return of Tattoo Cover (3% share of W<50PDM)
-
New brand: Detox ta maison (record 6% share of W<50PDM)
______________________________________________________
Source: Mediamat - Médiamétrie
TF1 GROUP CONTACTS
Maylis Çarçabal - VP Communication & Brands - mcarcabal@tf1.fr- +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05 Emilie Budzynski - Communication: Programmes - ebudzynski@tf1.fr- +33 (0)6 61 97 18 67
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.