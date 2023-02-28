Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:24 2023-02-28 am EST
7.555 EUR   +0.40%
11:26aTf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
08:11aTf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/23TF1, Groupe M6 Advance to Next Round of Bidding for TNT Television Frequencies in France
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[27.02.23] PRESS RELEASE

FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES

TF1 group no.1 on targets:

Clear market leader status on target audiences confirmed: 32.7% share of W<50PDM1 and of 15-34year-olds, 29.1% share of 25-49year-olds.

97% of French people watched TF1 group channels during February.

TF1:Clear leader in TV

17.9% audience share: 22.2% of W<50PDM, 19.3% of 25-49year-olds, 21.3% of 15-34 year- olds and 25.2% of 15-24year-olds

TF1: France's most-watched channel, with 54.7 million viewers each month (1.8 million more than its closest rival).

TMC: Increased share of individuals aged 4+ at 3% and clear leader in DTT on targets

for 6th consecutive month: 4.3% of 25-49year-olds, 4.1% of ABC1s, 4.2% of W<50PDM

LCI: Best February ever: 1.8% audience share, only news channel to achieve year-on- year growth

TFX: No. 2 in DTT on core target of W<50PDM for 2nd consecutive month, 3.5% share

TF1 Séries Films: Best month since June 2022 on core target of W<50PDM, 2.5% share

MYTF1: Very good start to the year, driven by strong franchises

Balthazar posted the biggest time-shift audience on any channel so far this year with

1.1 million extra viewers (16 February episode) Average over the season: an extra 920,000 viewers

With several million video views in launch week, Koh-Lanta and The Voice started more strongly on MYTF1 than in 2022.

1 Women aged under 50 purchasing decision-makers

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

TF1

Clear leader in TV and at very high levels among targets: 22.2% of W<50PDM, 19.3% of 25-49 year- olds, 21.3% of 15-34year-olds and 25.2% of 15-24year-olds

TF1 attracted the biggest audiences across all programme genres screened in February: News: 6.5 million for the 8pm bulletin on 5 February

French drama: 6.2 million for Balthazar

Movies: 5.3 million for Alibi.com

Entertainment: 5.2 million for C Canteloup

American series: 3.5 million for S.W.A.T.

News bulletins still well ahead of the competition

Undisputed market leadership for the daily bulletins anchored by Marie-Sophie Lacarrau, Anne-Claire Coudray and Gilles Bouleau

1pm news: 4.6 million viewers on average with 39% share of individuals aged 4+, and popular among younger viewers with 31% share of 25-49year-olds

Best February since 2013 among W<50PDM with 35% share Gap of more than 2 million viewers over main rival

8pm news: 5.6 million viewers on average, peak of 6.5 million on 5 February 2023

Best February since 2014: 27% of individuals aged 4+, 24% of W<50PDM, 23% of 25-49year-olds Gap of nearly 1 million viewers over main rival

News magazines out in front

Sept à huit: best February since 2015: 26% share of W<50PDM

Le Portrait de Sept à huit: best month of the season, 21% of individuals aged 4+, 26% of W<50PDM

Reportages Découverte: clear leader with 28% share of individuals aged 4+

Most-watchedFrench drama, with cross-generationalappeal:

Successful return for Balthazar, averaging 6.1 million viewers for new-seasonfirst-run episodes (consolidated audiences): 27% of individuals aged 4+, 29% of W<50PDM, 24% of 15-34year-olds

Ici Tout Commence had a peak audience of 3.3 million, and up to 33% of W<50PDM and 56% of 15-24year-olds

Demain nous appartient attracted up to 3.2 million viewers, with audience shares peaking at 24% of W<50PDM (best January since 2020) and 33% of 15-24year-olds

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Big-hittingfranchises back with a bang:

Koh Lanta: excellent launch for Koh Lanta, le feu Sacré with 4.2 million viewers and an increased

share of targets: 39% among W<50PDM, 38% among kids, 37% among 25-49year-olds

The Voice: well ahead of the competition with 4.8 million viewers and 36% of W<50PDM, 43% of 4-14year-olds; and 39% of 15-34year-olds

LCI

Best February ever with a 1.8% share of individuals aged 4+

LCI the only news channel to achieve year-on-year growth (+0.3pt among individuals aged 4+, 17% audience growth, +0.1pt among 25-49year-olds)

Since August 2022, LCI has been no.1 news channel by average daily viewing time (36 minutes, +18%)

TMC

On the rise among individuals aged 4+ and clear DTT leader among targets for 6th consecutive month: 3.0% of individuals aged 4+, 4.3% of 25-49year-olds, 4.1% of ABC1s, 4.2% of W<50PDM

Quotidien continues to set the pace with its best month ever.

Most-watched DTT show: average 2 million viewers, peak of 2.4 million

Leading talk show among younger viewers: 17% of 15-34year-olds

Q d'OR awards ceremony: record audience with 1.5 million viewers

Premium evening shows:

80' Douche Comprise: Pablo Mira attracted 1.3 million viewers, a record for a DTT evening entertainment show

High-powered movie offering:

7eme Compagnie au clair de Lune: 1.4 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 8% of 25-49year-olds

Captain America: First Avenger: 1.3 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 12% of 25-49year-olds

Le jour d'après: 1.2 million viewers, 7% of individuals aged 4+, 11% of 25-49year-olds

Record season for L'Agence: 800,000 viewers (9% of 25-49year-olds, 9% of ABC1s)

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

TFX

No. 2 DTT channel among core target of W<50PDM for 2nd consecutive month Success for the channel's iconic brands:

  • New season of Super Nanny (more than 5% share of W<50PDM)
  • Return of Tattoo Cover (3% share of W<50PDM)
  • New brand: Detox ta maison (record 6% share of W<50PDM)

______________________________________________________

Source: Mediamat - Médiamétrie

TF1 GROUP CONTACTS

Maylis Çarçabal - VP Communication & Brands - mcarcabal@tf1.fr- +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05 Emilie Budzynski - Communication: Programmes - ebudzynski@tf1.fr- +33 (0)6 61 97 18 67

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
11:26aTf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
08:11aTf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/23TF1, Groupe M6 Advance to Next Round of Bidding for TNT Television Frequencies in Franc..
MT
02/22French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - ..
RE
02/16TF1, M6 Group, France Télévisions Start Liquidation Process for Subscription Streaming ..
MT
02/15Tf1 : Notice of meeting published in the balo (official gazette) of february 15, 2023
PU
02/15French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto
RE
02/15Tf1 : France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups announce the liquidation of SALTO
PU
02/14TF1 Group Proposes Payment of Dividend
CI
02/14Transcript : Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 518 M 2 667 M 2 667 M
Net income 2022 212 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2022 330 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 1 584 M 1 678 M 1 678 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,53 €
Average target price 10,23 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF16.01%1 678
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.62%183 503
FORMULA ONE GROUP15.42%16 050
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL32.11%14 501
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-16.43%10 735
ITV PLC19.37%4 323