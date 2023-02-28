TF1 : FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES

[27.02.23] PRESS RELEASE

FEBRUARY 2023 AUDIENCES

TF1 group no.1 on targets:

Clear market leader status on target audiences confirmed: 32.7% share of W<50PDM1 and of 15-34year-olds, 29.1% share of 25-49year-olds.

97% of French people watched TF1 group channels during February.

TF1:Clear leader in TV

17.9% audience share: 22.2% of W<50PDM, 19.3% of 25-49year-olds, 21.3% of 15-34 year- olds and 25.2% of 15-24year-olds

TF1: France's most-watched channel, with 54.7 million viewers each month (1.8 million more than its closest rival).

TMC: Increased share of individuals aged 4+ at 3% and clear leader in DTT on targets

for 6th consecutive month: 4.3% of 25-49year-olds, 4.1% of ABC1s, 4.2% of W<50PDM

LCI: Best February ever: 1.8% audience share, only news channel to achieve year-on- year growth

TFX: No. 2 in DTT on core target of W<50PDM for 2nd consecutive month, 3.5% share

TF1 Séries Films: Best month since June 2022 on core target of W<50PDM, 2.5% share

MYTF1: Very good start to the year, driven by strong franchises

Balthazar posted the biggest time-shift audience on any channel so far this year with

1.1 million extra viewers (16 February episode) Average over the season: an extra 920,000 viewers

With several million video views in launch week, Koh-Lanta and The Voice started more strongly on MYTF1 than in 2022.

1 Women aged under 50 purchasing decision-makers

