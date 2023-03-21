Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:25:21 2023-03-21 pm EDT
7.865 EUR   +1.29%
02:31pTf1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases
PU
02:31pTf1 : Press Release - TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
09:31aTf1 : AWARDED AT SERIES MANIA FOR THE SERIES “SYNDROME E”
PU
TF1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases

03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
SHARE OWNERSHIP AND STOCK MARKET INFORMATION

7

Authorisations and corporate actions

Financial authorisations and delegations

Financial authorisations and delegations in effect as of the date of the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023

The following table summarises financial authorisations and delegations granted by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors and still in effect, and the use made of such authorisations in the 2022 financial year.

None of these authorisations or delegations was used in the 2022 financial year.

Maximum

Maximum

Combined

nominal

nominal

Time

General

Use made of

amount

amount

remaining(1)

Meeting

authorisation

Authorisations and delegations

of capital

of debt

Validity of

Expiration

giving the Resolution

during the

increases

securities

authorisation

date

authorisation

No.

financial year

SHARE BUYBACKS AND CAPITAL REDUCTIONS

Purchase by the Company of its own

10% of capital

18 months

6 months

14/04/2022

16

Authorisation

shares

16/10/2023

not used

Capital reduction through cancellation

10% of share

18 months

6 months

14/04/2022

17

Authorisation

of treasury shares

capital per 24-

16/10/2023

not used

month period

ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES

Capital increase with PR(2)

€8.4m

€900m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

15

Authorisation

15/06/2023

not used

Capital increase by incorporation on share

€400m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

16

Authorisation

premium, reserves or profits

15/06/2023

not used

Capital increase without PR(2) by public

€4.2m

€900m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

17

Authorisation

offering

15/06/2023

not used

Capital increase without PR(2) by private

10% of share

€900m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

18

Authorisation

placement

capital per

15/06/2023

not used

12 months

period

€4.2m

Setting of issue price without PR(2) of equity

10% of capital

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

19

Authorisation

or other securities

15/06/2023

not used

Increase in number of securities to be

15% of

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

20

Authorisation

issued in the event of a capital increase

initial issue

15/06/2023

not used

with or without PR(2)

Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate

10% of capital

€900m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

21

Authorisation

in-kind contributions granted to TF1

15/06/2023

not used

and consisting of shares or securities giving

access to the capital of another company

outside of a public exchange offer

Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate

€4.2m

€900m

26 months

2 months

15/04/2021

22

Authorisation

securities tendered as part of a public

15/06/2023

not used

exchange offer initiated by TF1

ISSUES RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Capital increase without PR(2) reserved for

2% of capital

26 months

14 months

14/04/2022

18

Authorisation

employees and/or Corporate Officers of

14/06/2024

not used

TF1 or related companies participating

in a company savings scheme (PEE)

Granting of stock options and/or share

3% of capital

38 months

26 months

14/04/2022

19

Authorisation

purchases to the employees and Corporate

14/06/2025

not used

Officers of TF1 or related companies

Granting of existing free shares or free

3% of capital

38 months

26 months

14/04/2022

20

Authorisation

shares to be issued to the employees or

14/06/2025

not used

Corporate Officers of TF1 or related

companies without PR(2)(3)

  1. Starting from the vote at the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023.
  2. PR: preferential right of subscription.
  3. Awarded subject to performance conditions. Common ceiling. No grants were awarded to the Chairman and CEO.
    €m: millions of euros.

Universal Registration Document - TF1 GROUP 2022

319

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
