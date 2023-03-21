TF1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases

SHARE OWNERSHIP AND STOCK MARKET INFORMATION 7 Authorisations and corporate actions

Financial authorisations and delegations

Financial authorisations and delegations in effect as of the date of the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023

The following table summarises financial authorisations and delegations granted by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors and still in effect, and the use made of such authorisations in the 2022 financial year.

None of these authorisations or delegations was used in the 2022 financial year.

Maximum Maximum Combined nominal nominal Time General Use made of amount amount remaining(1) Meeting authorisation Authorisations and delegations of capital of debt Validity of Expiration giving the Resolution during the increases securities authorisation date authorisation No. financial year SHARE BUYBACKS AND CAPITAL REDUCTIONS Purchase by the Company of its own 10% of capital 18 months 6 months 14/04/2022 16 Authorisation shares 16/10/2023 not used Capital reduction through cancellation 10% of share 18 months 6 months 14/04/2022 17 Authorisation of treasury shares capital per 24- 16/10/2023 not used month period ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES Capital increase with PR(2) €8.4m €900m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 15 Authorisation 15/06/2023 not used Capital increase by incorporation on share €400m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 16 Authorisation premium, reserves or profits 15/06/2023 not used Capital increase without PR(2) by public €4.2m €900m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 17 Authorisation offering 15/06/2023 not used Capital increase without PR(2) by private 10% of share €900m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 18 Authorisation placement capital per 15/06/2023 not used 12 months period €4.2m Setting of issue price without PR(2) of equity 10% of capital 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 19 Authorisation or other securities 15/06/2023 not used Increase in number of securities to be 15% of 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 20 Authorisation issued in the event of a capital increase initial issue 15/06/2023 not used with or without PR(2) Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate 10% of capital €900m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 21 Authorisation in-kind contributions granted to TF1 15/06/2023 not used and consisting of shares or securities giving access to the capital of another company outside of a public exchange offer Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate €4.2m €900m 26 months 2 months 15/04/2021 22 Authorisation securities tendered as part of a public 15/06/2023 not used exchange offer initiated by TF1 ISSUES RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Capital increase without PR(2) reserved for 2% of capital 26 months 14 months 14/04/2022 18 Authorisation employees and/or Corporate Officers of 14/06/2024 not used TF1 or related companies participating in a company savings scheme (PEE) Granting of stock options and/or share 3% of capital 38 months 26 months 14/04/2022 19 Authorisation purchases to the employees and Corporate 14/06/2025 not used Officers of TF1 or related companies Granting of existing free shares or free 3% of capital 38 months 26 months 14/04/2022 20 Authorisation shares to be issued to the employees or 14/06/2025 not used Corporate Officers of TF1 or related

companies without PR(2)(3)