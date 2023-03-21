TF1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases

Financial authorisations and delegations in effect as of the date of the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023
The following table summarises financial authorisations and delegations granted by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors and still in effect, and the use made of such authorisations in the 2022 financial year.
None of these authorisations or delegations was used in the 2022 financial year.
Maximum
Maximum
|
Combined
|
|
nominal
nominal
|
Time
General
|
Use made of
|
amount
amount
|
remaining(1)
Meeting
|
authorisation
Authorisations and delegations
of capital
of debt
Validity of
Expiration
giving the Resolution
during the
increases
securities
authorisation
date
authorisation
No.
financial year
SHARE BUYBACKS AND CAPITAL REDUCTIONS
Purchase by the Company of its own
10% of capital
|
18 months
6 months
14/04/2022
16
Authorisation
|
shares
16/10/2023
not used
Capital reduction through cancellation
10% of share
|
18 months
6 months
14/04/2022
17
Authorisation
|
of treasury shares
|
capital per 24-
|
|
|
16/10/2023
not used
month period
ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES
Capital increase with PR(2)
€8.4m
€900m
|
|
|
|
|
Authorisation
15/06/2023
not used
Capital increase by incorporation on share
€400m
|
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
16
Authorisation
|
premium, reserves or profits
|
15/06/2023
not used
Capital increase without PR(2) by public
€4.2m
€900m
|
|
|
|
|
Authorisation
|
offering
15/06/2023
not used
Capital increase without PR(2) by private
10% of share
|
|
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
18
Authorisation
|
placement
capital per
|
15/06/2023
not used
12 months
period
|
€4.2m
|
Setting of issue price without PR(2) of equity
10% of capital
|
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
19
Authorisation
|
or other securities
15/06/2023
not used
Increase in number of securities to be
15% of
|
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
20
Authorisation
|
issued in the event of a capital increase
|
15/06/2023
not used
with or without PR(2)
Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate
10% of capital
|
€900m
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
21
Authorisation
|
in-kind contributions granted to TF1
|
15/06/2023
not used
and consisting of shares or securities giving
|
access to the capital of another company
outside of a public exchange offer
Capital increase without PR(2) to remunerate
€4.2m
|
€900m
26 months
2 months
15/04/2021
22
Authorisation
|
securities tendered as part of a public
|
15/06/2023
not used
exchange offer initiated by TF1
|
ISSUES RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
Capital increase without PR(2) reserved for
2% of capital
|
26 months
14 months
14/04/2022
18
Authorisation
|
employees and/or Corporate Officers of
|
14/06/2024
not used
TF1 or related companies participating
|
|
in a company savings scheme (PEE)
Granting of stock options and/or share
3% of capital
|
38 months
26 months
14/04/2022
19
Authorisation
|
purchases to the employees and Corporate
|
14/06/2025
not used
Officers of TF1 or related companies
|
Granting of existing free shares or free
3% of capital
|
38 months
26 months
14/04/2022
20
Authorisation
|
shares to be issued to the employees or
|
14/06/2025
not used
Corporate Officers of TF1 or related
|
