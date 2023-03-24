Advanced search
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
2023-03-24
7.870 EUR   -1.87%
TF1 : Formalities for obtaining or gaining access to the preparatory documents for the annual combined general meeting on 24 March 2023

03/24/2023
24 March 2023

Formalities for obtaining or consulting

documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

The Combined Annual General Meeting of TF1 will be held on Friday 14 April 2023, at 09:30 am (Paris time), at TF1's headquarters, 1 quai du Point du Jour - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the site www.groupe-tf1.fr- under Annual General Meeting.

The notice of Meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO of 15 February 2023 contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

This notice of Meeting is available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.fr, under Annual General Meeting.

The Convening Notice, containing the agenda and a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the general meeting and to exercise their rights, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO on 29 March 2023.

The Universal Registration Document (French version) containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 9 March 2023.

The documents and information to be presented at the Combined Annual General Meeting and the forms for postal and proxy voting are available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.fr, under Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them by mail, at an address designated by them, by sending a written request to TF1 - Service Titres - 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R. 225-89 and R.225- 90 of the French Commercial Code, gain access to the documents and information referred to in those articles at the company's head office, Legal Affairs Department, 1 quai du Point du jour 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France.

TELEVISION FRANÇAISE 1 - TF1

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €42 097 127

Registered office: 1, quai du Point du Jour - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France

Registration No. 326 300 159 Nanterre

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
