TF1 : GENERAL MEETING PRESENTATION, APRIL 14 2023

04/14/2023 | 11:26am EDT
COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

2023

14 APRIL 2023

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE

  • Rodolphe BELMER, Chairman and CEO
  • Pierre-AlainGERARD, CFO
  • Sébastien FRAPIER, Legal Affairs Director and Board Secretary

Scruteener :

  • Bouygues SA
  • Second shareholder having the largest number of votes and accepting to be scruteener

2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS

RODOLPHE BELMER - CHAIRMAN

ORLA NOONAN

SCDM - CHARLOTTE BOUYGUES

AND CEO

OLIVIER BOUYGUES

MARIE ALLAVENA

BOUYGUES SA - PASCAL GRANGÉ

MARIE-AUDE MOREL

SOPHIE LEVEAUX

FARIDA FEKIH

Representing employees

Representing employees

Representing employees

shareholders

OLIVIER ROUSSAT

CATHERINE DUSSART

11 MEMBERS

POST AG - 11 MEMBERS - FEMALES DIRECTORS : 50 %

INDÉPENDANT

ELECTED

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are TF1 management's present expectations of future events, beliefs, intentions or strategies and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

4

OPENING OF THE MEETING

  • General meeting convened on first call
  • Quorum required for the holding of an ordinary general meeting and extraordinary general meeting reached
  • Number of shares and voting rights at the attendance sheet (the voting forms and the powers of the represented shareholders)

5

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
