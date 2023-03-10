[09.03.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP THEME CHANNEL AUDIENCES:

SEPTEMBER 2022 TO FEBRUARY 2023

The three TF1 group theme channels, TV Breizh, Histoire TV and Ushuaia TV, attracted an excellent combined audience of nearly 14 million viewers a month between September 2022 and February 20231.

TV BREIZH: MOST-WATCHED THEME CHANNEL AMONG INDIVIDUALS AGED 4+ FOR THE 6TH YEAR RUNNING

With a 0.7% share of individuals aged 4+, TV Breizh was the most-watched theme channel in France for the sixth year running. It has also been the leader in the core target of women under 50 for over two years, with a 0.8% share. More than 7 million people watch TV Breizh every month.

HISTOIRE: MOST-WATCHED DOCUMENTARY CHANNEL, BEST WAVE EVER

With a 0.2% share of individuals aged 4+, Histoire TV posted its best performance ever since its 1997 launch, as well as an all-time high among the core audience of 25-49year-olds. As the most-watched documentary channel (and special-interest history channel) for the first wave, Histoire TV grew its audience by 27% wave-on-wave and by 23% year-on-year. With target audiences, Histoire TV ranks as no.2 documentary channel with ABC1s and younger viewers. More than 3.5 million people watch Histoire TV every month.

USHUAÏA TV AT ALL-TIME HIGHS

Ushuaia TV bettered its all-time high for the fourth wave running, and moved up to the no.3 slot among documentary channels by monthly reach. The channel more than doubled its audience share between 2021 and 2023, and has been the fastest-growing documentary channel for more than two years. Ushuaia TV has posted its best wave ever among ABC1s and younger audiences since the channel launched in 2004. More than 3.5 million people watch Ushuaia TV every month.

1 Source: Médiamétrie - Médiamat'Thématik Wave 44, 29 August 2022 to 12 February 2023 / Extended competition universe

