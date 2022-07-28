TF1 : H1 2022 MANAGEMENT REPORT

January

25 January 2022

Newen Studios announces it is strengthening its strategic partnership with European producer and financier, Anton, which specialises in audiovisual financing, co-production and distribution. Anton is increasing its investment alongside Newen Studios by 40% to provide a global budget of €50 million to co-invest in audiovisual and film distribution rights. This agreement will allow Newen Studios to expand even further to meet the growing demand for quality content.

February

28 February 2022

On 28 February 2022, the TF1 Group announces that Altice Media has entered into a purchase agreement in respect of the TFX channel (DTT channel 11), and that the Group has granted an exclusivity clause in favour of Altice Media.

Completion of the sale is subject in particular to informing and consulting the employee representative bodies; to obtaining clearance from the relevant authorities (the French Competition Authority and ARCOM - the French Audiovisual and Digital Advertising Regulator); and to completion of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups.

Consequently, the TFX channel will remain under the full control of the TF1 Group throughout 2022. The sale of TFX would come under the framework of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups announced on 17 May 2021.

In accordance with legislation, it would contribute to ensuring that the combined group, does not broadcast more than seven national channels on the DTT network.