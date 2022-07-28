Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TF1
  News
  Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
6.485 EUR   -1.29%
TF1 : H1 2022 MANAGEMENT REPORT

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Management Report H1 2022

Management Report - First half of 2022

1. Financial information - First half of 2022..........................................................

3

1.1

Consolidated results............................................................................................................

3

1.2

Significant events of the semester......................................................................................

5

1.3

Analysis of consolidated results ..........................................................................................

8

1.4

Segment information ..........................................................................................................

9

1.5

Corporate social responsibility..........................................................................................

14

1.6

Human resources update ..................................................................................................

15

1.7

Outlook..............................................................................................................................

15

1.8

Stock market performance................................................................................................

16

1.9

Related parties ..................................................................................................................

16

1.10

Risk factors ........................................................................................................................

16

1.11

Diary dates.........................................................................................................................

17

2.

Condensed consolidated Financial Statements - First half of 2022 .................

18

Consolidated income statement..............................................................................................

18

Statement of recognised income and expense .......................................................................

19

Consolidated cash flow statement ..........................................................................................

20

Consolidated balance sheet - Assets........................................................................................

21

Consolidated balance sheet - Liabilities and equity................................................................

22

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ..................................................

23

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements ...................................................

24

3.

Statutory Auditors' report ..............................................................................

35

4.

Statement of person responsible....................................................................

37

2

TF1 - Financial information - First half of 2022

1. Financial information - First half of 2022 1.1 Consolidated results

Financial indicators

These key figures are extracted from TF1 group consolidated financial data. The results below are presented in accordance with IFRS 16.

The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure as described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

(€m)

H1 2022

H1 2021

1,186.9

Revenue

1,128.7

Group advertising revenue

815.5

802.5

Revenue from other activitites

371.4

326.2

Current operating profit/(loss)

188.7

169.1

Operating profit/(loss)

181.8

166.7

Net profit/(loss)

126.5

108.4

Operating cash flow after cost of net debt,

income from net surplus cash, interest expense

287.4

299.5

on lease obligations and income taxes paid

Basic earnings per share from continuing

0.60

0.52

operations (€)

Diluted earnings per share from continuing

0.60

0.51

operations (€)

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group

1,812.5

1,626.5

Net surplus cash/(net debt) of continuing

245.2

34.3

operations

H1 2022

H1 2021

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding ('000)

Closing share price at end of period (€)

Market capitalisation at end of period (€bn)

210,486 210,392

6.76 8.53

1.42 1.79

3

TF1 - Financial information - First half of 2022

Income statement contributions - continuing operations

The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure as described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

(€m)

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

H1 2022

H1 2021

CHG. €M

CHG. %

TF1 group advertising revenue

438.4

444.6

815.5

802.5

13.0

1.6%

Revenue from other activities

187.2

174.3

371.4

326.2

45.2

13.9%

Media

543.0

538.9

1,028.5

983.4

45.1

4.6%

Advertising revenue

438.4

444.6

815.5

802.4

13.1

1.6%

o/w digital advertising revenue

34.9

35.2

65.1

63.1

2.0

3.2%

Newen Studios

82.6

80.0

158.4

145.3

13.1

9.0%

Consolidated revenue

625.6

618.9

1,186.9

1,128.7

58.2

5.2%

Media

114.4

100.6

171.3

147.4

23.9

16.2%

Newen Studios

14.7

11.7

17.4

21.7

(4.3)

-19.8%

Current operating profit

129.1

112.3

188.7

169.1

19.6

11.6%

Current operating margin

18.1%

15.0%

-

+0,9 pt

20.6%

15.9%

Operating profit

125.6

109.9

181.8

166.7

15.1

9.1%

Net profit attributable to the Group

92.4

74.1

126.5

108.4

18.1

16.7%

Cost of programmes

(220.6)

(255.6)

(440.6)

(466.4)

25.8

-5.5%

Analysis of cost of programmes

(€m)

H1 2022

H1 2021

Total cost of programmes

(440.6)

(466.4)

TV dramas / TV movies / Series / Theatre

(145.0)

(164.6)

Entertainment

(137.8)

(125.6)

News (including LCI)

(72.3)

(70.0)

Movies

(59.5)

(60.6)

Sport

(20.7)

(40.4)

Kids

(5.4)

(5.3)

4

TF1 - Financial information - First half of 2022

1.2 Significant events of the semester

January

25 January 2022

Newen Studios announces it is strengthening its strategic partnership with European producer and financier, Anton, which specialises in audiovisual financing, co-production and distribution. Anton is increasing its investment alongside Newen Studios by 40% to provide a global budget of €50 million to co-invest in audiovisual and film distribution rights. This agreement will allow Newen Studios to expand even further to meet the growing demand for quality content.

February

28 February 2022

On 28 February 2022, the TF1 Group announces that Altice Media has entered into a purchase agreement in respect of the TFX channel (DTT channel 11), and that the Group has granted an exclusivity clause in favour of Altice Media.

Completion of the sale is subject in particular to informing and consulting the employee representative bodies; to obtaining clearance from the relevant authorities (the French Competition Authority and ARCOM - the French Audiovisual and Digital Advertising Regulator); and to completion of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups.

Consequently, the TFX channel will remain under the full control of the TF1 Group throughout 2022. The sale of TFX would come under the framework of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups announced on 17 May 2021.

In accordance with legislation, it would contribute to ensuring that the combined group, does not broadcast more than seven national channels on the DTT network.

March

17 March 2022

After obtaining its first certificate in 2018, the TF1 Group renewed its ISO 50001 certification with AFNOR (the French national organisation for standardisation). This award recognises the efforts made by the Group over the last few years to combat global warming and notably commends the 33% reduction in energy consumption since 2011 in its Tour TF1 premises.

With the renewal of this certification, the TF1 Group is encouraged to step up its commitment towards a more responsible development model. TF1 intends to "positively inspire society" by implementing a climate strategy at the heart of the Group, by repurposing internal mobility, and by creating two new Data Centres to optimise energy consumption at its IT facilities.

24 March 2022

As part of the proposed merger between TF1 and M6, France TV expressed its wish, if the merger is completed, to divest its equity interest in Salto. The TF1 and M6 groups have undertaken that if the merger is completed, they would buy out the 33.33% equity interest held by France Télévisions at a definitive value of €45 million. The new group would then own 100% of Salto, enabling it to develop a streaming project.

Since the agreement depends on the actual merger between the M6 and TF1 Groups, Salto will remain under the joint control of its three shareholders throughout 2022 to facilitate the ongoing development of the platform.

April

8 April 2022

Further to the press release of Monday 28 February 2022 about the proposed sale of the TFX channel to the Altice group, the employee representative bodies of TF1 have expressed their opinion and approved the proposal.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 467 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
Net income 2022 204 M 207 M 207 M
Net cash 2022 299 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 271
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,49 €
Average target price 10,51 €
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilles Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Pic-Pâris Allavena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF1-25.67%1 383
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.83%191 386
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-33.18%181 748
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-18.72%15 795
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.39%14 491
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.69%13 073